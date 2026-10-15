Former U.S. Senator Blanche Lincoln Endorses Dr. Terri Green for Congress
Lincoln represented Arkansas’s First District in the U.S. House before serving two terms in the Senate, where she chaired the Agriculture Committee
PARAGOULD, Ark. — Former U.S. Senator Blanche Lincoln endorsed Dr. Terri Green for Congress today in Arkansas’s First District, backing the Paragould physician against Rep. Rick Crawford, who has held the seat since 2011.
Lincoln, who represented the First District in the U.S. House from 1993 to 1997, said Green is the right person to take the seat back.
Sen. Blanche Lincoln said:
“I was so proud of growing up in a farm family in Helena, Arkansas. I not only experienced the important role Arkansas’s farming industry played in nutrition and feeding the world, I also learned the role that family played in caring for our grandparents, other family members and neighbors. Although much has changed in healthcare delivery and agriculture, our small hometowns still need help and assistance with access to much-needed healthcare, complicated payment programs, markets to sell our crops to and so much more.”
Dr. Terri Green said:
“Senator Lincoln grew up in this district and she represented it, so she knows what a rural hospital closing does to a community and what a bad farm bill does to a family. I’m grateful she’s in this fight with me. I’ve spent my life diagnosing problems and delivering solutions, even when it wasn’t what folks wanted to hear. That’s exactly what I’d do in Washington.”
Sen. Blanche Lincoln continued:
“I know that she will improve the delivery of healthcare for all Arkansans, as well as all Americans, in the new and innovative healthcare world. I am not only proud but also excited to endorse her for my former congressional seat, Arkansas’s First Congressional District. I hope you will join me in supporting Dr. Terri Yarbrough Green.”
Lincoln served in the U.S. Senate from 1999 to 2011 and was the first woman to chair the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. She comes from a seventh-generation Arkansas farm family.
The general election is November 3, 2026. Early voting runs October 19 through November 2.
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