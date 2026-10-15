Every Child Deserves a Place to Call Home
Every child deserves to grow up surrounded by people who care for them, support them and help them build a brighter future. Across Arkansas, countless individuals and families are stepping up to do just that.
I was proud to recognize Tiffany Wright as my 2026 Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI) Angels in Adoption honoree. Through her work with the Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) at the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Tiffany has dedicated herself to protecting children, supporting families and helping ensure young Arkansans can thrive. Her service reflects the commitment of so many who make a difference in the lives of children across The Natural State every day.
While we celebrate Tiffany’s contributions, her recognition also serves as a reminder of the continued need to support children and families in Arkansas’s foster care and adoption systems.
The CALL, a nonprofit serving foster and adoptive parents, reports that 3,387 children were in foster care in Arkansas as of January 2026. Behind that number are the unique stories, hopes and dreams of kids who deserve the chance to reach their full potential.
Foster care offers a temporary, safe environment as efforts are made to address the circumstances that led to a child’s placement. Whenever it is safe and possible, the goal is family reunification. When returning home becomes inadvisable, adoption and other permanent arrangements help provide stability. Each child’s circumstances are different, but their need for a safe and supportive home remains the same.
Meeting that need takes a network of dedicated people and organizations working together.
Foster parents open their homes to children during uncertain times. Adoptive families make a lifelong commitment to loving and caring for a child. Caseworkers help navigate complex and often difficult circumstances, while nonprofit organizations, churches, volunteers and community members help families access resources and encouragement along the way.
Project Zero, another Arkansas advocacy group, works alongside state partners to connect children awaiting adoption with permanent families. Through the Arkansas Heart Gallery, professional photographs and videos help introduce these kids and parents. In 2023, 163 children were matched with permanent families through its partnership with DCFS.
Enlisting and then supporting foster and adoptive families is equally important. Every Child Arkansas brings together organizations to recruit and serve foster parents throughout the state. Its initiatives equip families with the resources they need to care for children in their homes.
But supporting foster kids does not always require opening your home.
Organizations such as The CALL promote practical ways to serve. Providing meals, donating clothes and necessities, volunteering or helping meet a child’s everyday needs can make a meaningful difference. Even small acts of kindness can help families better adjust and remind children that their communities care about them.
As Arkansans, we take pride in looking out for our neighbors and stepping up when someone needs a helping hand.
Few responsibilities are more important than ensuring our children grow up safe, supported and loved. Through my work with CCAI, I look forward to strengthening more families and improving outcomes for children while acknowledging the entire network actively engaged on their behalf.
The work of Tiffany and so many others reminds us that making a difference does not always require a grand gesture. It begins with a willingness to serve, seeing the need and contributing however you can to meet it.
Together, we will grow this movement and build a stronger future for Arkansas children and families.
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