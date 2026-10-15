Stuttgart Police Reports
October 15, 2026
Narrative - Hardin, Colton - 9/26/2026 5:55:49 AM (Initial)
On September 25, 2026 I (Sergeant Colton Hardin) was dispatched to 1304 South Wood
Street in regards to a verbal altercation. Upon arrival I observed in the front yard a 40-year old female who lived at the residence. She stated that her and a 49-year old male had been in a verbal altercation. She stated that he saw them coming, and ran. A search of the area was conducted, and the suspect was located on the south side of 1306 South Wood Street laying on the ground. I then detained him while I finished conducting my investigation. Both stated that nothing got physical. She then stated that the suspect had broken one of the windows of the residence. I observed a broken window on the south side of the residence under the car port. I asked the suspect to let me see his hands, and I observed lacerations, and blood on his right hand. He also admitted to breaking the window, but stated that it broke when he knocked on it. The suspect was then placed under arrest for criminal mischief, and transported to the Stuttgart Police Department. He was issued a citation, then transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center.
This interaction was recorded on body worn camera B5.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/28/2026 8:33:48 PM (Initial)
On September 28, 2026, I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220), was advised by Stuttgart Dispatch to meet Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office Unit 7, Deputy Jordan Griffith, at North McKinley Street and North Lowe Street. Dispatch advised that Deputy Griffith had a 63 year-old black male, in custody who had an active warrant out of Stuttgart District Court for Failure to Appear. The warrant was associated with a fine review in the amount of $5,053.00.
Upon arrival, I took custody of the suspect and transported him to the Arkansas County Detention Facility. He was turned over to detention personnel to be fingerprinted, processed, and booked on the active warrant WR-26-696.
Narrative - Gignac, James Michael - 9/29/2026 5:24:04 AM (Initial)
On September 29, 2026, I, Sgt. Gignac, responded to Riceland regarding a report of a 43 year-old black male, returning to the property after previously being advised to leave and not return. Approximately 45 minutes prior to my response, Riceland employees had contacted the suspect and asked him to leave the property. While employees were attempting to have him leave, Stuttgart Police were contacted. Officers made contact with him and advised him that he was no longer permitted on Riceland property and that he was being trespassed from the property. Approximately 45 minutes later, Riceland contacted the Stuttgart Police Department again and reported that he had returned to the property. Upon arrival, officers made contact with him and placed him under arrest for trespassing. He was transported to the Stuttgart Police Department, where he was issued a citation and subsequently released.
Narrative - Evans, Christina Marie - 9/30/2026 4:23:01 AM (Initial)
On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, I(Officer Evans) was dispatched to 1818 N Henderson St to take a report. Upon arrival I spoke with a 45 year-old female. She informed me that while she was loading her car a 40 year-old male came out of his apartment and started saying vulgar things and threatening her. She said that she told him that she told him to stay away from her. She said that he then threw food on her car. She wrote a statement about what happened. She was informed of the Affidavit process.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 10/2/2026 7:34:38 PM (Initial)
On October 2, 2026, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to 901 South Anna Street in reference to a civil standby. Upon arrival, I made contact with a 23 year-old female, who stated that her husband, a 23 year-old male, had threatened her at approximately 5:30 p.m. She stated he wished he could “just beat her up.” She also stated that he called her a derogatory name and that their relationship had been toxic for several years. Because I did not personally hear the alleged threats, I was unable to make an arrest based solely on the information provided at the scene. Sergeant Jim Ginnac (209) and I explained the affidavit process to her. Her mother and father asked how they could obtain a protection order or restraining order. They were advised that they would need to contact the Prosecuting Attorney's Office or Stuttgart District Court regarding the process for obtaining a protection order or restraining order.
No further action was taken at the scene.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 10/3/2026 5:44:07 AM (Initial)
On October 3, 2026, Officer Dustin DeVore (220), was dispatched to the Quality Inn & Suites, located at 704 West Michigan Street, regarding a reported hit-and-run accident that occurred at the gas station located at 901 North Burkle Street. Upon arrival, I made contact with a female, who stated her bus had been struck while it was parked at the gas station and that the driver of the other vehicle had left the scene of the accident. I asked where her son was so I could speak with him regarding the accident. Her son stated that an unknown person had struck his bus while he was at the diesel pump. He stated the vehicle involved was a silver-colored vehicle. According to her son, the silver vehicle struck the bus, backed up, and then left the scene.
I inspected the silver vehicle and observed damage to the right front bumper and fog light area. The vehicle was identified as a silver Chevrolet Traverse bearing Arkansas license plate WTR7572. I made contact with the driver of the Chevrolet Traverse and instructed him to come downstairs from the second floor of the hotel so I could speak with him regarding the reported accident. The driver was identified and was detained pending further investigation.
Sergeant Jim Gignac (209) also assisted with the investigation. Sergeant Gignac attempted to obtain surveillance video from the area in an effort to determine whether the Chevrolet Traverse was involved in the collision. However, no video showing the vehicle striking the bus could be obtained. The suspect later admitted to hitting the bus. The bus was identified as a white ElDorado Int’l Transmark with Arkansas license plate B352701.
Narrative - Crossett, Jennifer Maxine - 10/4/2026 5:33:13 PM (Initial)
On Sunday, October 4, 2026, I, Sgt. Jennifer Crossett 211, was dispatched to 202 Rich Smith Drive Apartment C 308, for a male that would not leave. Upon my arrival, I spoke with a 34 year old female. She stated that a 40 year old male came to her house and her 8 year old son opened the door for him. She stated that he then started taking items. She stated that he took the battery from her car and took her Iphone 13 blue in color with a flower case. He was in the parking lot but did not have the items on him. She was advised of the affidavit process.
Narrative - Hardin, Colton - 10/5/2026 10:02:15 AM (Initial)
On October 2, 2026 I (Sergeant Colton Hardin) was dispatched to Wal Mart at 406 East 22
nd Street to take a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival I made contact with an 83 year old female in row five on the south end of the parking lot. She stated that she had been shopping inside Wal Mart, and when she returned to her vehicle she noticed a dent in the driver side rear quarter panel that had not been there previously. This interaction was recorded on a body worn camera B5.
Narrative - Rook, Garrett - 10/6/2026 3:08:01 AM (Initial)
On October 5, 2026 a dispatch went out about a stolen wallet at 202 West 18th St. I (Sgt. Garrett Rook) along with Ptl. Marc Cavette and Ptl. Chris Draper arrived on scene and made contact with the caller, a 37 year old male. He began to explain that he had dropped his wallet out of his truck that morning and that it sat in the driveway of the house for a few hours when at around 10:40 a.m. his security cameras captured a tall black male with orange shirt, blue pants and a walking cane walk into the driveway, pick up the wallet and walk off with it down South Maple St. He said he recognized the male as one of his neighbors, a 67 year old male, and after watching the camera footage myself I also could recognize the male. He said the wallet contained his driver's license, debit cards and $500 in cash) He also told me there was an apple air tag in the wallet and that it was pinging the wallet at the suspect’s residence (1702 South Maple St.). Myself and other units walked down to the residence and made contact with him, I told him about the wallet and the camera recording him but he was adamant that he did not take the wallet. He and his roommate gave us consent to search the residence and his room inside the residence to which we did not find anything. I then asked him again if he had taken the wallet and hidden it and he was still very adamant that he did not even though there was clear video evidence that he did. At this time I advised both Patrolmen with me to place him under arrest for Theft of Property and he was transported down to Arkansas County Detention Center. The victim still had connection to the air tag in the wallet and could ping it to make a noise, after following the noise, He and I could hear it coming from inside the residence next to the suspect (1704 South Maple St.). The suspect’s roommate told me that the suspect and the woman who lives at that address do have relations. I knocked on the back door of the house and announced myself and a female came out the front door of the house, I explained the situation to her and she gave me consent to search her residence, the wallet was found in the residence in a back room, inside the bottom drawer of a dresser. All of his belongings were still in the wallet except for the $500 in cash. The wallet was returned to him.
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