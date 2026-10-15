UADA to lead statewide effort to reduce food insecurity in Arkansas
Fast Facts
- USDA study finds Arkansas has highest rate of food insecurity in U.S.
- UADA to lead collaborative effort to improve accessibility to food
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With nearly one in five Arkansans unsure of where his or her next meal is coming from, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture is leading a statewide effort to improve access to food.
“Food insecurity is a major challenge in our state,” said Deacue Fields, vice president-agriculture for the University of Arkansas System, and head of the Division of Agriculture. “Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a study showing that Arkansas has the highest rate of food insecurity in the country.”
“Because of the sheer breadth and depth of our mission within the food system — everything from helping improve farm productivity, nutrition education, and the building of local food systems and improving the health of those with low resources — the Division of Agriculture is in a strong position to make a difference in food accessibility,” Fields said.
The first step toward change is the appointment of Hunter Goodman as an executive fellow, a first-of-its-kind position within the Division of Agriculture. Goodman started in the 18-month position on Aug.15.
Her mission will be to improve collaboration with internal and external partners, make it easier to share data and leverage resources, and find new ways to increase food production and access, Fields said.
Goodman is an assistant professor with the Division of Agriculture’s outreach arm, the Cooperative Extension Service. She is also affiliated faculty in the agricultural economics and agribusiness department for the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. She will continue her other duties in addition to leading this effort.
Fields said Goodman’s work within extension’s Community, Economic and Professional Development department has demonstrated her ability to bring together the right people to accomplish a goal.
“This is an opportunity for UADA to drive change through collaboration, which is one of our core values,” he said. “Eliminating hunger will require the efforts of our entire organization and all of our partners.”
Goodman said her first undertaking is to create a statewide task force to work collectively to improve food security and health. She is convening a foundational meeting Sept. 29 at the University of Arkansas System office, with representatives from more than 30 organizations invited. System President Jay Silveria will welcome the participants and Fields will talk about UADA’s priorities in this effort.
The Division of Agriculture conducts research and outreach into all aspects of the food system from farm to table through its Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service.
“We have so many ways that the division is working to address food insecurity,” Goodman said. “When UADA and partners across Arkansas who are also passionate about food insecurity lean into our strengths and combine our efforts, we can create impactful, measurable change.”
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.edu. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu. To learn more about ag and food research in Arkansas, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station at aaes.uada.edu.
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