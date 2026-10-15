Zion Lutheran Church Opens Food Pantry
The Zion Lutheran Church in Ulm has opened a food pantry to be open Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. until noon, while supplies last. Please bring a photo id to receive.
Their food pantry will provide non-perishable food and household essentials to individuals and families in need in the community.
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