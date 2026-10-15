Questions for County Judge - Answers by Michael Blasengame
1. What distinct professional experiences, personal values, and long-term vision set you apart as the best choice to serve as our next County Judge?
What sets me apart is a combination of 39 years of professional experience at work, community involvement and a commitment to servant leadership. All of my past duties have taught me how to make responsible decisions, solve problems and be accountable for results. With all of these items, responsible decisions have to be made.
The role of County Judge is about leadership, management and stewardship. I believe the government works best when it is focused on delivering results rather than politics.
My long term vision for Arkansas County is to make it financially strong and prepared for the future. I want to see continued investments in roads, drainage, public safety and our building facilities.
Editor’s note: If elected Judge, he will retire from Riceland Foods. While this will not be financially advantageous, he feels it is time to give back to Arkansas County.
2. What specific leadership experience and background do you have that is suited to managing the day-to-day operations of the Arkansas County government?
Leadership background - managing people, projects, budgets, and everyday operations.
I have worked with vendors and other departments, evaluating contracts, technology purchases and service agreements, Priority is solving issues and working to control costs.
Michael feels an advantage he has is that he can come in with new ideas and even though change is hard, many times it is good.
Transparency is key, along with communication.
The County Judge oversees the day-to-day operations and authorizes the spending of appropriated county funds. What core principles will guide your management of the annual county budget to ensure every dollar is used efficiently?
Manage budget the way I have done in my career - honest, accountable, common sense.
Treat taxpayers money the way I would treat my own. Money spent should show value to the taxpayers. Regularly review programs and contracts. County spending decisions should be open and communicated clearly to citizens. Every budget decision should provide value to the citizens of Arkansas County. If it does, we should support it, if not, we should rethink it.
3. As County Judge, you will be responsible for hiring and leading county employees. What key qualities and leadership philosophy will you bring to managing county staff and appointing department heads?
My leadership style is to set clear expectations and hold everyone accountable for their performance. Positions will be filled based on qualifications, work ethic and experience.
Being a successful leader is not how many people you can have reporting to you, but how many are willing to follow and do their best at their job. Every employee should understand their role and do the very best at their position and be proud of their work. Employees should be treated with respect as well as valued and recognized when they do a good job. I will individually meet with each employee and get their viewpoint on what is and is not currently working so issues can be resolved quickly.
4. As County Judge, you will preside over the Quorum Court. How do you plan to build a productive relationship with the Justices of the Peace?
Open communication is the number one goal between the County Judge and the Quorum Court. Honest discussions need to be had about County priorities and any challenges that arise.
The county requires us to be good stewards with our taxpayer dollars. When we respectfully communicate openly and stay focused on who we serve, good decisions will be made.
5. Our county faces changing infrastructure demands, from traditional road maintenance to the pressures on county roads due to the rise of heavy-infrastructure projects like solar projects. What is your vision for managing these modern developments while ensuring our county services keep pace?
We must prepare to meet the challenges of a changing economy while protecting the services our citizens depend on every day.
6. Given the financial pressures facing rural governments, what are your thoughts on pursuing and using state and federal grants to fund essential projects without increasing the burden on local taxpayers?
I believe state and federal grants can be valuable to Arkansas County. These grants should be looked at closely and managed responsibility.
When grant opportunities exist for Arkansas County needs, we should apply to get these funds to benefit our citizens. We must remember that grants come with requirements. We should look at those requirements closely and make sure we are not getting a grant that the county overall can not afford. We want to make sure the benefits of the grant do not create financial obligations the county cannot sustain.
7. The executive duties of the County Judge include leading local disaster response and public safety coordination. How will you ensure our county remains fully prepared to handle emergencies and severe weather events?
The safety of our citizens is very important. Emergency management has to begin before a disaster strikes. Emergency plans need to be current. All involved should know their responsibilities.
Pursuing grants and other funding are necessary to improve our response capabilities. As County Judge, ,my responsibility will be to make sure Arkansas County is ready for emergency situations and continue to improve in any future responses.
“Change us hard. But sometimes you cannot see the changes needed when you have done something the same way for so long. We need to tackle issues from all angles to get positive results while at the same time being transparent with Arkansas County residents. If I am elected, I promise to give 100 percent at the County Judge position to the residents of Arkansas County.” Michael Blasengame
Blasengame said he isn’t just going to serve one end of the county. He intends to be all over the county.
“You can’t fix a problem if you don’t know it exists. Taxpayers should know where and how their taxpayer dollars are spent.” Blasengame said.
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