ICCM Food Bank Helps Community
Students from St. John’s Lutheran School with their food drive items
The ICCM Food Bank has been serving the North Arkansas County community for 41 years. It was formed in 1985 by a group of ministers and community leaders to help serve those with food insecurity. They are still doing just that. With grocery prices continuing to rise with no signs of easing up, the food bank has seen expenses on groceries go way up, while donations are down.
The ICCM Food Bank is a volunteer organization that is a 501(c)(3) which makes donations tax-deductible to the donor. The upcoming holidays always see a significant spike in the number of families served in the community. For example, in 2025, October the food bank served 149 households, 429 people and in November, 321 households with 856 people were served, in December 152 households with 404 people were served. In 2026 the food bank has already served an average of 135 households per month and an average of 338 people.
The food bank can only continue to serve with help from the community. How can you help you ask? Send financial contributions to Joyce Roth, Treasurer, 3834 Buerkle Rd. South, Stuttgart, AR 72160. If you are a business owner or civic group, hold a food drive for the food bank to help with the cost of groceries. We take non-perishable items, nutritious food items for our kid bags, and such things as eggs, shelf stable milk, canned goods, crackers, macaroni and cheese, cereal, soap, instant potatoes, breakfast bars, peanut butter crackers, instant oatmeal, etc.
For more information on how you can help contact, Dawn Teer, Chairman, 870-267-8274.
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