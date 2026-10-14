Grand Avenue United Methodist Church Plans Trunk or Treat
STUTTGART — Grand Avenue United Methodist Church will host its Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 705 S. Grand Avenue.
Visitors can collect free treats from decorated vehicle trunks in the church parking lot. Snack bags will be available while supplies last, and guests may register for a chance to win a free gift card. Free popcorn and bottled water will also be provided for children and their parents.
Free books and activity or coloring books for children will be offered while supplies last. The event will be held rain or shine. If a business, service organization or church would like to join us for this event, please call the church office at (870) 673-6317.
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