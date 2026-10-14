Bridge Church to Hold Fall Fest

October 14, 2026
by Dawn Teer

The Bridge Church, located at 19th and Main, will be holding their Fall Fest on October 18 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. They plan to have bouncy houses, truck or treat, food, cake walk, games and much more. Admission is free and all are welcome. They will also have a photo booth that they encourage everyone to stop by and take pictures.





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