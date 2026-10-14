Pilgrim Reflections - “When Religion Gets Sick”
In reality, it’s all about a personal relationship with the God of the universe.
Yes, that’s really what the Gospel or “Good News” is all about; but, sadly, too often that Message is distorted by the way it’s presented: especially in this day-and-age of “I’m right and you’re wrong.”
That’s why it’s important for us to recognize what happens “When religion gets sick:” which is what Dr. Wayne Oates entitled one of his books in 1970. In it, Dr. Oates—who served as Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Louisville School of Medicine from 1974-99—looked at what happens when religion results in mental illness, not healing and wholeness.
In his book, Dr. Oates looked at “Idolatry and Sick Religion, “Superstition, Magic and Sick Religion,” “Forgiveness, Unforgiveness and Sick Religion” and “Religious Factors in Mental Illness” (among other things).
And, it’s clear: religion—which someone defined as “Man’s attempt to find God”—has played a major role in so many conflicts (interpersonally) and wars (locally and internationally). That’s why someone once said “Religion will make you sick, but Jesus will make you glad.”
Yes, even in the Garden of Eden we see Cain and Abel, the first two sons of Adam and Eve, bringing offerings to the God of creation (Genesis 4:1-4). And, interestingly, Abel’s offering was acceptable, but Cain’s wasn’t: which infuriated Cain and ultimately led to his killing Abel (vv.5-8).
Thus, in reality, the first murder—which occurred in the first home—was a “religious war.” And, in reality, it happened because of Cain’s anger at God, not Abel. For sure, there was jealousy in Cain’s heart as he stewed over why Abel’s offering was acceptable and his wasn’t.
But, again, the real problem was Cain’s anger at God and how He seemingly favored Abel over him; in other words, He felt like God was playing favorites. And, in reality, the same is true today, isn’t it?
Yes, such is always the case when religion replaces relationship with God. Adam and Eve had a close, intimate relationship with God before they sinned (Gen. 3:8); but, all that changed after they ate of the forbidden fruit. Fear replaced fellowship and guilt replaced Grace.
Consequently, the same is true today, especially when it comes to religion. One religion says “Mine is right and yours is wrong;” another religion says “Work harder,” while another one says “Trust more.”
So, the question is “Which one is right and which one is wrong?”
And, thankfully, the Gospel “Good News” points to Jesus and says “It’s all about relationship, all about a personal relationship with Him.”
In reality, that’s what happened that Night in Bethlehem when Jesus was born in a lowly manger. No longer was God some far-off, angry God Who said “Keep away” from Mt. Sinai or “Law Mountain” (Exodus 19:11-25; 20:18-21).
Instead, Jesus came to “show us the Father” (John 14:9) by ushering in a Covenant of Grace, not works (Ephesians 2:8-9). He also said we could now “come boldly to the Throne of Grace, so we can obtain Mercy and find Grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).
And, how is this possible? Simply because of Jesus’ Blood and Resurrection Life within us (Matthew 11:28-30; Romans 5:9-11; Colossians 1:7; Heb. 10:19-22; 12:18-24).
Yes, when we realize we’re a sinner in need of a Savior—and cry out to Him, “Lord, save me”—He hears us, forgives us and gives us what we need: His incomparable, indescribable Peace (John 14:1, 27; Philippians 4:7)—which is the “Peace of His indwelling Presence.”
So, quit looking to religion in your search to find God; believe the Gospel instead: which says “God came looking for us”—which is exactly what happened that Night in Bethlehem. Truly, it’s all about personal relationship and knowing Jesus.
Do you know Him? Does He live within your heart? Do you know that you’ve been forgiven and will spend eternity with Him?
If so, rejoice; if not, don’t rest until you do (Jn. 3:16; Rom. 10:9-10, 13).
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!