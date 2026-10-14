Everyday Faith With Mary - Puzzle Pieces
Thinking and acting outside the box is something I can do very good. Sometimes, it can be way out there, other times just right. Puzzles! Puzzles you say with a question mark appearing in your mind’s eye. Yep, puzzles. People tend to be puzzles for sure. Just when you think you understand someone, boom! Things change. So, putting together a picture puzzle is quite relaxing for me. A time to take my mind away from troubles and focus on creating a beautiful picture, one brightly colored puzzle piece at a time. Like pretty much anything I do, there must be a process, beginning with separating the pieces into categories, while keeping the edges of the puzzle out to construct first. Once that straight edged boarder is finished, the real task begins of creating the picture one piece at a time.
As I was creating a puzzle this week looking down at the partially finished project, caused thinking or at least attempted thinking to occur. When we become a new person in Christ, our edges are created first. Receiving Jesus as our Savior, receiving the Holy Spirit, and having a direct prayer line to Jesus. As we live a Christian life, Jesus builds us one picture perfect piece at a time. It is not something that springs up overnight. Like putting a puzzle together, so is our Christian life. Yes, there is a difference in the puzzle and living a Christian life. God never gets finished building us one piece at a time. Growing in the Lord is an ongoing process, with such glory and blessings along the way. Do I put a piece in wrong? You bet I do. If that wrong piece is not removed and corrected, the work doesn’t come together beautifully. That’s where the Holy Spirit comes intervening letting me know oops wrong way. Thankful for that still small voice.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.” – Proverbs 3:5-6
Ephesians 2:10 – “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”
Psalm 37:23 – “The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in Him.”
“Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 1:6
Thankful Jesus doesn’t give up on me and throw the pieces away. He keeps adding His spiritual workmanship one piece at a time. It is my responsibility to receive the piece, using it properly, creating a lovely picture for all to observe the living of a Christian life. Yes, people see what you do, that’s another article for another time. Do people see your inside growth as a Christian on the outside as well? Growing one piece at a time. God Bless, Amen
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
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