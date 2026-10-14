Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I am always checking on everybody else. I remember birthdays, call when someone is sick, and notice when something seems wrong. Lately I have wondered, who checks on the person who checks on everybody else?
Answer: That question carries more than a little sadness in it.
Sometimes the people with the biggest hearts become the easiest people to overlook. Everyone gets used to you showing up, so they assume you do not need anyone to show up for you.
But you do.
Ask Instead of Hoping: Choose one trusted person and say, “I could use someone checking on me this week.” Give people an opportunity to show up.
Notice the Pattern: Pay attention to relationships where you are consistently the one calling, checking in, encouraging, or making the effort. One missed call does not define a relationship, but a repeated pattern can tell you where you may need more balance.
Accept One Offer of Help: If someone offers to bring dinner, run an errand, make a call, or simply sit and talk, say yes.
Create Your Own Check In: Before checking on everyone else, ask yourself, “How am I doing today, and what do I need?” Then honor at least one answer.
You do not have to stop being caring. You simply need to include yourself among the people worthy of your care.
Transformation Thought: Even the person everybody leans on needs somewhere to lean.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
Answer: That question carries more than a little sadness in it.
Sometimes the people with the biggest hearts become the easiest people to overlook. Everyone gets used to you showing up, so they assume you do not need anyone to show up for you.
But you do.
Ask Instead of Hoping: Choose one trusted person and say, “I could use someone checking on me this week.” Give people an opportunity to show up.
Notice the Pattern: Pay attention to relationships where you are consistently the one calling, checking in, encouraging, or making the effort. One missed call does not define a relationship, but a repeated pattern can tell you where you may need more balance.
Accept One Offer of Help: If someone offers to bring dinner, run an errand, make a call, or simply sit and talk, say yes.
Create Your Own Check In: Before checking on everyone else, ask yourself, “How am I doing today, and what do I need?” Then honor at least one answer.
You do not have to stop being caring. You simply need to include yourself among the people worthy of your care.
Transformation Thought: Even the person everybody leans on needs somewhere to lean.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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