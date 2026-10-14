Spoon Named to UAM Homecoming Court
UAM Lauren Elisabeth Spoon
MONTICELLO, Ark. — Twelve women have been named to the 2026 Homecoming Court at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM). The 2026 UAM Homecoming Queen will be selected by a vote of the student body and announced during a pre-game coronation ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. on October 10, prior to the 2 p.m. kickoff of UAM Football’s homecoming game against Oklahoma Baptist University.
The members of the court include Baylee Jo Allison, Riley Kate Derryberry, Ebonee Octavia Farmer, Fallon Elise Johnson, Ronnie Hope Johnson, Paige King, Alexandria Lewis, Bryleigh Myers, Victoria Wynne O’Neill Rivera, Lauren Elisabeth Spoon, Brooklyn Thompson and Nicole Weaver.
Lauren Elisabeth Spoon, of Stuttgart, Arkansas, is a senior biology and biochemistry double major in the UAM pre-med program and the daughter of Matt and Heather Spoon. She is the president of the Pre-Professional Club and a member of the UAM chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society, the UAM Baptist Collegiate Ministry lead team, the UAM Biology Club, UAM Softball and the UAM chapter of the Sigma Zeta Honor Society.
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