ASMSA named No. 1 public high school in Arkansas in 2027 Niche.com rankings
HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts is the top public high school in Arkansas in the 2027 Niche.com rankings.
It is the fifth year in a row that ASMSA has earned the No. 1 spot in the website’s Best Public High Schools in Arkansas rankings. Niche.com is a website that provides in-depth profiles of thousands of colleges, K-12 districts and individual schools across the nation. Parents and students use Niche’s information to find the right school for them.
In addition to topping the website’s Best Public High Schools in Arkansas list, ASMSA is ranked in the top quarter-percent of public high schools in the nation. The school is ranked No. 58 out of 20,665 schools nationwide. ASMSA is the only school in Arkansas ranked in the top 200. It is also the top-ranked school in the state in Niche.com’s Best College Prep Public High Schools in Arkansas list and No. 50 overall in the nation.
ASMSA earned an A-Plus Overall Niche Grade as well as A-plus grades in the individual categories of Academics, Teachers, College Prep, Resources and Facilities, and Clubs and Activities. To view ASMSA’s profile, visit asmsa.me/nicheprofile.
“While we are certainly proud to be recognized as the No. 1 public high school in Arkansas for the fifth consecutive year, what means the most to us is what this recognition represents,” said Jason Hudnell, ASMSA director of external affairs. “It reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff and the incredible opportunities we provide for students to challenge themselves, explore their interests and prepare for what comes next.
“We are fortunate to have an exceptional community of students who make ASMSA what it is, and we are proud to continue providing an educational experience that allows Arkansas' gifted students to thrive.”
ASMSA is a residential public high school for talented and highly motivated students in the 10th through 12th grades who have an interest and aptitude for mathematics and science as well as a passion for creativity and the arts. ASMSA is the early college campus of the University of Arkansas System. Students from across Arkansas choose to attend ASMSA for advanced academic opportunities that may not be available at their local school.
ASMSA also earned an A-plus rating on Diversity. Niche uses demographic data to determine the rating, including student racial diversity, gender diversity and percentage of economically disadvantaged students. About 41 percent of ASMSA students are from families who qualify for federal school menu programs, and about 34 percent identify as students of color.
The data reflects an effort by the school to meet the demand for school choice for Arkansas students and their parents. As the State of Arkansas focuses on providing students and parents access to quality education no matter their ZIP code, race or family income, Niche’s ranking reflects ASMSA’s commitment to ensuring those opportunities exist for the state’s most talented and motivated students.
"ASMSA’s high mark for diversity directly advances Pillar 1 of the University of Arkansas System's recently published strategic framework—Expanded Access to High-Quality, Diverse Educational Opportunities, while at the same time, serving as a statewide example for the Arkansas LEARNS Act's core mission to break down zip-code barriers and expand specialized, high-performing educational pathways for Arkansas students," said Dr. Derek McDowell, ASMSA’s executive director.
Grades, ratings and rankings for each school are determined by information provided to Niche by the U.S. Department of Education, self-reported information from each individual institution as well as reviews by students, parents and alumni of the school. To view a full list of the 2027 Best Public High Schools in Arkansas, visit asmsa.me/nichearkansas27.
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