Arkansas School for Math, Sciences, and the Arts opens applications for 2027-28 academic year
The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts has opened the application process for the 2027-2028 academic year for current freshmen and sophomores in the Classes of 2029 and 2030.
ASMSA is a public high school serving academically and artistically motivated students from all backgrounds from throughout the state of Arkansas. About 250 students in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades attend classes and live on the Hot Springs campus in a residential community of learning unlike any other in the state.
“From college-level coursework and research to the arts as well as leadership opportunities and the experience of living and learning alongside other highly motivated students, ASMSA allows students to challenge themselves in ways that can truly shape their future,” said Jason Hudnell, director of external affairs at ASMSA. “We are excited to open another application cycle and encourage students and families to take a closer look at what ASMSA has to offer and see if it might be the right fit for them.”
The school was recently named the top public high school in Arkansas for the fifth straight year and No. 58 in the nation by Niche.com, a website that provides in-depth profiles on thousands of colleges, school districts and individual K-12 schools across the nation. ASMSA was also named the best public high school for college prep in the state.
ASMSA offers a broad range of courses that are all taught at the college level, including about 70 courses for college credit. Most students earn an average of 50 hours of college credit by the time they graduate with all students earning at least 30 hours — or a full year of credit.
Enrollment is tuition-free, and housing, meals and books are provided to all students at no cost by the state of Arkansas.
Students apply to ASMSA through a competitive admissions process that evaluates high school coursework, ACT/SAT/CLT scores, responses to essay questions, recommendation forms and other accomplishments. Finalist candidates are invited to attend Interview Weekends in April. The process is similar to application to selective colleges and universities.
ASMSA received a large number of applicants during the 2026-2027 academic year application process. More than 367 students completed the application process for the 111 open slots. The number of available spots vary from year to year based on the number of graduates and other factors.
“The excitement we are seeing from Arkansas families about ASMSA is incredibly encouraging,” Hudnell said. “We are seeing tremendous growth in the number of students and families who are exploring ASMSA as an option for their high school experience, and that tells us that more Arkansas families are recognizing the incredible opportunities available here.”
The application process assists ASMSA in identifying for admission well-rounded young Arkansans who possess a strong sense of character, actively contribute to their communities and seek out the most challenging coursework available to them. Students must submit their completed application no later than March 14, 2027. To learn more about ASMSA’s application process and the requirements for admission, visit asmsa.org/thrive, email admissions@asmsa.org or call/text 501.622.5235.
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