AFC Scholarship Fund Launches Key Fund for Students to Pursue Skilled Trades
Dallas, TX — The American Federation for Children is pleased to announce that AFC Scholarship Fund has launched the Skilled Trades Scholarship Fund to support K-12 students pursuing this career path. At a time when more families than ever are seeking alternative educational and career pathways for their children, we are seizing this opportunity to reinvigorate America’s workforce for the future while offering the chance for children across the country to gain lifelong, life-changing skills.
The Skilled Trades Scholarship Fund is one of six unique funds that will launch under the AFC Scholarship Fund banner on January 1. Created to harness the opportunity of the new Education Freedom Tax Credit (EFTC), each fund will serve a specific student population while giving donors a direct way to support the causes they care about.
Taxpayers and families are invited to learn more about The Skilled Trades Scholarship Fund here.
Statement from Tommy Schultz, CEO, American Federation for Children:
“America’s future depends on giving young people more pathways to learn valuable skills and build rewarding careers. We are fully committed to maximizing the generational opportunity presented by the Education Freedom Tax Credit, and the Skilled Trades Scholarship Fund is the next step forward. By helping students gain the hands-on training they need to pursue skilled trades, we can open doors that will strengthen America’s workforce and give more young people the opportunity to build a bright future.”
Statement from Sean Clifford, President, AFC Scholarship Fund:
“The Skilled Trades Scholarship Fund will help more Americans turn their talents into valuable skills and rewarding work. For many young people, learning a trade, mastering a craft, and developing skills that are in high demand can open the door to a successful and fulfilling future. The Education Freedom Tax Credit gives us an extraordinary new opportunity to help families access the schools, training, and hands-on learning experiences that can cultivate those talents. At the same time, it gives donors a direct way to invest in the next generation of skilled workers who will strengthen our economy and drive American dynamism for decades to come.”
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