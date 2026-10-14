Letter to the Editor
First, I want to offer my sincere apology to the Arkansas County Quorum Court, an organization I have been proud to be a part of for the past eight years. I have always tried to conduct myself in a professional manner and treat people with respect. The way I handled my decision to drop out of the Arkansas County Judge’s race and then decide to run again was not professional. It was an emotional decision, and for that, I apologize.
I also want to personally apologize to Michelle and Michael Blasingame, especially Michael, my opponent in the county judge’s race. I said I was stepping away from the race, and then I changed my mind. I understand how that may have looked, and I take responsibility for how I handled the situation.
The truth is, I got knocked off track by what I was going through at the time. Sometimes life puts mountains in front of us that seem impossible to climb. I have climbed many mountains in my life, and most of the time, I have found a way to reach the top and make it down the other side. This time, though, I felt like I just couldn’t make it up that mountain.
I saw one thing I could take off my shoulders, and that was running for county judge. I made that decision emotionally. People tried to tell me to slow down, wait, and give things time to get better. They were right, and I should have listened. But hindsight is always 20/20.
I finally realized I had to turn it over to God and trust Him to help me through it. In time, He helped me get up that mountain, and I began to see things clearly again.
Looking back, I wish I had simply taken a week or two to step back, clear my head, and get myself back on track before making any public decisions. I have always been the kind of person who keeps my emotions to myself and tries to work through things privately. This time, my emotions got the best of me, and I want to be honest about that.
I am not a perfect person, and I have never claimed to be. But I am a man who believes in taking responsibility for his actions, admitting when he is wrong, and trying to do better.
Now, I am asking the citizens of Arkansas County to find it in their hearts to give me another chance and get back behind me in this race, as so many of you have already done.
To those who have stood by me, encouraged me, and supported me, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support means more to me than you will ever know. To those who may have questions or concerns, or who feel differently about what happened, I ask you to come talk to me. I will be glad to sit down with you and discuss whatever is on your mind.
I have served on the Arkansas County Quorum Court for eight years. I believe my record and the way I have treated people during that time speak for themselves. Ask the people who know me about my character, my work ethic, and my commitment to this county. I have nothing to hide, and I am willing to answer your questions honestly.
Arkansas County means a great deal to me. This is my home, and serving its people is something I take seriously. I may not be a politician by nature, but I am someone who cares deeply about this county and the people who live here.
I know my decision to step away and then return to the race may have disappointed some people. All I can do is apologize, explain what happened, and ask you to judge me by the person you know me to be and by the service I have given this county.
As the upcoming election approaches, I would sincerely appreciate your vote and your support for Arkansas County Judge. I would be honored to have the opportunity to continue serving the people of this county in a new capacity.
Thank you for taking the time to hear me out, and thank you for allowing me to be a part of this community.
Sincerely,
Eddie Roberson
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