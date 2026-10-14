Letter to the Editor
There are many important elections taking place in November. None are more important to the citizens of Stuttgart than the Mayor's race. I have been employed with the City of Stuttgart in various positions for more than 49 years and have had the privilege of working with many fine Mayors.
Not one, however, has worked harder and put in as many hours each day as Norma Strabala. She doesn't measure her work day by hours but by what needs to be accomplished. If that means starting early in the morning and working late into the day she does it.
She loves this city and has a vision and plan to continue the growth and prosperity that has already been accomplished during her six or so years in the position of Mayor and her numerous years serving as your council person before she became Mayor.
I have seen her cancel family vacations when a last minute problem or crisis occurs that needs her attention. She has extensive knowledge of all of the State and Federal laws that the city has to adhere to. She willingly devotes her full attention to overcome difficult problems and obstacles that arise almost daily.
It is true that you have not seen her at different businesses and forums requesting your vote but that is only because she is a full-time working Mayor who spends her time doing the job she promised you she would do when you elected her 4 years ago. I have seen enough to know the job of Mayor is a frustrating, time consuming and sometimes thankless position.
With the help of extremely generous citizens with their time and money, Norma has worked diligently to keep all of the youth programs going year-round so that the kids in Stuttgart have activities to participate in even when the budget is stretched beyond imagination.
She has worked hard to get our first responders' wages where they are competitive with other cities our size and kept the benefits such as health insurance and retirement programs very affordable for all of the City of Stuttgart employees.
Honestly, I started a few months ago trying to get Norma not to run for re-election. The past two years have been especially difficult for many reasons. She told me she still had the desire to serve the citizens and wants to see the projects through to the end that are in various stages of completion right now.
I am retiring at the end of this year so I will not work with whoever you elect for the position of Mayor. I am posting this solely to voice my opinion that Norma Strabala is the most qualified candidate to continue guiding Stuttgart forward for the next four years.
It is with confidence that Jodie Ables and I are 100% in support of Norma Strabala for the position of Mayor. It is not just a title in front of her name, she feels it is her calling. Please cast your vote for the candidate that is ready, willing and able to give you all of her time and attention and is devoted to making our city the best it can possibly be...Norma Strabala
Carol Ables
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