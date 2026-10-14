Stuttgart Brings Home Battle of ARCO Trophy
The Battle of ARCO between the Stuttgart Ricebirds vs. the DeWitt Dragons was held on Friday, October 9. It was the 80th meeting of the two teams and the Birds have won 61 of them. Both teams are in the 8-4A conference, making this a conference game. The Ricebirds will be starting without quarterback Cain Price, Cordero Berry and Beau Barnes, who are out with injuries.
The Ricebirds come to the field 5-0, and they start off the game with the first play Bray Minor-Covington returns for a 78-yard touchdown. 7-0 Birds.
The Dragons take over after the score and are on their own 36 yard line. A big loss on the play backs them up to the 27. The DeWitt coach calls a timeout. A penalty against the Birds advances the ball to the 40 yard line. It brings up 4th down and six yards. A pass from quarterback gets the Dragons to the 25 yard line of the Ricebirds. A penalty against DeWitt backs them up and brings up 3rd and 20 from their own 35 yard line. Another turnover brings the Ricebirds taking over at their own three yard line. The Dragons tackle the Birds Tayquan Hall at the one yard line. On 3rd and one the Ricebirds can’t get the first down and have to punt.
Dragons take over but Ricebirds defense pushes them back. The Dragons are at 4th down and 12 and go for it. Dragons can;t get the first own and Ricebirds take over on downs. They start at the 11 yard line. As the 2nd quarter begins, the Ricebirds are on their own 47 yard line and the Dragons sack Bradley Benton. He hands off to Hall but he can’t get any yardage. Birds have to punt again. Keaton Byers gets an interception and Birds take over at the 37 yard-line of the Dragons. Benton hands off to Hall and he gets a touchdown. PAT is good. 14-0 with 6:43 left in the half.
Dragons move down the field. Ricebirds get called for a hold which moves the ball to the 26 yard line of the Birds. Rodney Ross quarterback for Dragons connects with Cameron Mitchell for a first down. Ross connects with Marshawn Bowers who scores. They go for a two point conversion but Defense holds and it is no good. 14-6 Ricebirds.
Benton connects with Tayquan Hall who gets down to the 22 yard line. An illegal procedure against the Birds backs the ball up to the 31 yard line. With 41 seconds left in the first half the Dragons are moving the ball down the field. On 3rd and 15 from the Stuttgart 39 yard line. On 4th and nine to go, A flea flicker moves the Dragons to the eight yard line with eight seconds left in the half. A flag for a hold and Dragons back up to the 19 yard line. Ricebirds will go into the half leading 14-6.
In the second half the Birds kicked off to the Dragons. Cane Fisher gets to the 30 yard line.
Dragons move the ball down the field. On 4th and six Keaton Byers intercepted the ball at the 20 yard line. A horsecollar penalty moves the Birds up to the 45 yard line. Benton keeps the ball and gets another first down. Bradley Benton takes it in for a touchdown. PAT is good. 21-6
Dragons take over after the score, but defense holds them deep in their own territory. The defense digs in and Dragons have to punt, Keaton Byers on the return to the 28 yard line of the Dragons. Montavious Brooks gets close to the first down. On 3rd and one Benton connects with Tayquan Hall for a touchdown. PAT is good. 28-6 Ricebirds.
DeWitt gets to the 15 yard line and Kiptyn Carey gets a pick 6, his third this year. PAT is good. 35-6 as the 3rd quarter runs out,
On 4th and four Ricebirds draw an offside penalty which gives the Dragons a first down. Dragons draw an offensive pass interference call which brings the ball back and then a dead ball personal foul against DeWitt which backs them back to the ten yard line of the Dragons and they must get to the Birds 48 yard line. They have to punt and the Birds take over at the 17 yard line of DeWitt with 8:25 left in the 4th quarter. Benton to Jay Griffin for a touchdown, 42-6 with the clock moving now with the mercy rule into effect.
Dragons take over starting at close to the 40 yard line. They can’t get a first down and it brings up 4th and seven with 2:30 in the 4th quarter. Ricebirds take over on downs. Birds will take a knee twice the game will be over.
Birds go 6-0 and will face the Monticello Billies next week.
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