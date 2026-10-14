DeWitt Dragons Play Host To Stuttgart Ricebirds In Battle of Arkansas County
The Southern District of Arkansas County was filled with Friday Night Lights and Boys of Fall Vibes as the DeWitt Dragons played host to their longtime school rivals, the Stuttgart Ricebirds.
Although the scoreboard declared the Ricebirds victorious with a 42-6 win, there were many moments of shared smiles, pats on the back, and lifting up a fallen friend between these athletes who are friends on and off the field. The Dragons struggled much of the night with many of their starters on the injured list, four interceptions, and one fumble making it nearly impossible to hold their own against the Ricebirds.
The first quarter scoreboard would belong to the Ricebirds with the only touchdown and PAT scored. Dragons 0, Ricebirds 7.
The Dragons successfully completed one touchdown during the second quarter but the two-point conversion would fail. The Ricebirds would score another touchdown and PAT kick. Scores at halftime were Dragons 6, Ricebirds 14.
The Ricebirds would score three more touchdowns and PAT kicks during the third quarter while holding the Dragons at 6. Ricebirds 35.
The fourth quarter would witness the sixth touchdown of the night by the Ricebirds, and the final score was Dragons 6, Ricebirds 42.
The Dragons will travel to Watson Chapel on Friday, October 16th. Kickoff at 7:00p.m.
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