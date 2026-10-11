Calendar of Events
October 11, 2026
October 9
Arkansas Graveler bicyclists come into town
5 p.m. DHS Jr. Class BBQ at Dragon Stadium
7 p.m. Battle of ArCo, Dragon Stadium, DeWitt
October 12
Columbus Day
Happy Birthday to our Editor, Dawn Teer
October 13
9-11 am 4-H Appreciation Coffee Arkansas County Courthouse, DeWitt
5 p.m. Community Job and Health Fair, ArCo YGD, ARCO Enrichment Center, 702 E. Michigan Street in Stuttgart.
October 15
4:30-6:30 pm, 4-H Hamburger Supper Arkansas County Fairgrounds
4:30 p.m. Candidate Forum, Grand Prairie Center
October 20
Delta, Grand Prairie Center, Stuttgart: 2709 US-165, Stuttgart, AR 72160. https://uada.formstack.com/forms/delta_district_rally_2026
5:30 p.m. Stuttgart City Council
5:30 p.m. Stuttgart School Board meets
October 23
DeWitt Homecoming
October 24
4 p.m. Methodist Men Rib Sale, First Methodist Church, 3rd and Leslie, Stuttgart, $25
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Speck Fest - Live music, vendors and food trucks. Carlisle, Ar.
October 26
4:30 pm, 4-H County Convention, Arkansas County Courthouse, DeWitt
October 30
4:30-6:30 PCCUA - Stuttgart Foundation Fish Fry Fundraiser, Grand Prairie Center, $20 fish or chicken-no mix Drive thru only - Catered by Yoder Civic Club
*If you have an event coming up, email dawn@era-enterprise.com or call 870-267-8274. Deadline is the Friday before paper publishes the next Thursday
Arkansas Graveler bicyclists come into town
5 p.m. DHS Jr. Class BBQ at Dragon Stadium
7 p.m. Battle of ArCo, Dragon Stadium, DeWitt
October 12
Columbus Day
Happy Birthday to our Editor, Dawn Teer
October 13
9-11 am 4-H Appreciation Coffee Arkansas County Courthouse, DeWitt
5 p.m. Community Job and Health Fair, ArCo YGD, ARCO Enrichment Center, 702 E. Michigan Street in Stuttgart.
October 15
4:30-6:30 pm, 4-H Hamburger Supper Arkansas County Fairgrounds
4:30 p.m. Candidate Forum, Grand Prairie Center
October 20
Delta, Grand Prairie Center, Stuttgart: 2709 US-165, Stuttgart, AR 72160. https://uada.formstack.com/forms/delta_district_rally_2026
5:30 p.m. Stuttgart City Council
5:30 p.m. Stuttgart School Board meets
October 23
DeWitt Homecoming
October 24
4 p.m. Methodist Men Rib Sale, First Methodist Church, 3rd and Leslie, Stuttgart, $25
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Speck Fest - Live music, vendors and food trucks. Carlisle, Ar.
October 26
4:30 pm, 4-H County Convention, Arkansas County Courthouse, DeWitt
October 30
4:30-6:30 PCCUA - Stuttgart Foundation Fish Fry Fundraiser, Grand Prairie Center, $20 fish or chicken-no mix Drive thru only - Catered by Yoder Civic Club
*If you have an event coming up, email dawn@era-enterprise.com or call 870-267-8274. Deadline is the Friday before paper publishes the next Thursday
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Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!