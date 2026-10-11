Father and Daughter Win Adult Youth Tournament
Cody Bulloch and daughter Landry, formerly of Stuttgart, won first place in her flight in the 9U division this weekend at the Stuttgart Country Club Adult Youth Tournament. Landry also won the Longest Drive over the entire 9U division (11 groups in all in her division).
Congratulations to Landry and Cody!
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!