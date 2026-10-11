Omarion Bones Bench Dedicated
October 11, 2026
Carlos Fitzpatrick, Joyce Fitzpatrick, Tricia Bones and Cody Bones sit on the bench that was dedicated to Omarion Bones.
Approximately 30 people gathered at the end of the Stuttgart Ricebirds football field to dedicate a bench honoring Omarion Bones who was cut down on the streets of Stuttgart several years ago.
Larry Cox welcomed everyone and thanked them coming out to honor Omarion Bones and dedicate a bench to him. The bench sits on the concrete slab outside of the concession stand and at the end of the SHS Football field, right next to the bench which honors Price Hancock whose life was taken by cancer.
Cox was among others who spoke of their memories of Bones during his time in Stuttgart. Bob Fitzpatrick, Carlos Fitzpatrick, Joyce Fitzpatrick, Vincent White, Broderick Tolliver shared many stories of Bones.
Mayor Norma Strabala and Councilwoman Karolyn Jackson were also there to honor Bones.
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