Dragons Scrap It Out With The Bulldogs At The Dog Pound
Dragon defenders #51 Angel Vega, #8 Cannon Craig, and #13 Weston Lay wrap around the Bulldog receiver.
Photos By LeeAnn Morgan
It was a cool, breezy, and drizzly fall night as the senior high Dragons traveled to Star City on Friday, October 2nd to play their second conference game against the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs would attack the field and score the first touchdown of the night within the first minute of the game. The Dragons would get to the Star City four-yard line and a forced fumble would turn the ball over to the Bulldogs. The next play the Dragons would sack the quarterback in the end zone for a Safety. The Dragons would follow up with a 32-yard touchdown pass to #5 Marshaun Bowers, but the attempted conversion would fail. Before the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs would score once again but their attempted kick was outside. The scores at the end of the first quarter, Dragons 8, Bulldogs 13.
The second quarter was filled with many plays and covered many yards, but the only score added to the board would be from the Bulldogs with a touchdown and a PAT kick. The scores at the end of the first half of the game were Dragons 8, Bulldogs 20.
Following the half-time break, the Dragons would dominate the score board while preventing the Bulldogs from entering their endzone. The Dragons would complete a 48-yard touchdown pass to #5 Marshaun Bowers and the two-point conversion by #9 Kaiden Golden was good. Before the end of the quarter the Dragons would send #4 Kaden Pippinger on a 13-yard touchdown run, but the two-point conversion would fail. Scores at the end of the third quarter: Dragons 22, Bulldogs 20.
The fourth quarter was a long fought battle between the two teams, and the Bulldogs would score a touchdown with a two-point conversion, giving them the lead at 22-28. The plays and yards would continue, and with 1:16 remaining in the game, the Dragons have possession of the ball and are within scoring position, but their pass would be intercepted by the Bulldogs at the 8-yard line where they will run the clock out by taking a knee to end the game. Final scores - Dragons 22, Bulldogs 28.
The Dragons will host the Stuttgart Ricebirds in the Battle of ARCO on Friday, October 9th in Dragon Stadium. Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
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