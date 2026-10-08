The Arkansas Bar Association Announces Patrick Wilson as President-Elect Designee
The Arkansas Bar Association (ArkBar) is pleased to announce Patrick Wilson as the President-Elect Designee. Wilson, of Little Rock, was elected without opposition at the close of nominations on October 5, 2026. He will begin his one-year term as President-Elect in June 2027 and will assume the office of President at the 2028 ArkBar Annual Meeting.
Patrick Wilson has been active in the Arkansas Bar Association as long as he’s been a lawyer, serving as Chair of the Young Lawyers Section, on various committees, and as a member of the House of Delegates and Board of Trustees. He also co-chaired the Annual Meeting in 2022 and has served on the Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee since 2024. He has received a Golden Gavel Award and the Charles Carpenter Award for his Bar service.
Patrick is a Jacksonville native and proud graduate of Catholic High School, Hendrix College (cum laude, with distinction), and the University of Arkansas School of Law (magna cum laude). He served as Editor-in-Chief of the Arkansas Law Review. He is a partner at Wright Lindsey Jennings, with a practice centered around construction, banking, and contract review and negotiation. He also assists clients in the defense of general negligence, commercial matters, and other litigated disputes. Through his construction practice, Patrick assists owners, general contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers, material suppliers, and homeowners with construction lien issues, alleged negligence in the construction of buildings and homes, securing payment on projects, and other related issues. Patrick also works with large and small material suppliers and professionals on filing and foreclosing on materialmen’s liens, and he represents owners of construction projects and contractors in attempting to defeat lien claims.
Since 2021, Patrick has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® in the field of Construction Law. He also received the Best Lawyers’ “Lawyer of the Year” in Little Rock designation for 2023 in the Construction Law practice area. He frequently speaks at continuing education seminars for the Bar and other trade groups on construction liens and other construction-related topics.
In the community, Patrick serves as a member of the Economics Arkansas Board of Directors (2020-present), has volunteered in numerous roles for the American Heart Association and Catholic High School, and is active at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church and School. He is a graduate of Leadership Greater Little Rock, Class XX. Patrick and his wife, Tricia, live in Little Rock with their young daughter, with two above-average sons attending the University of Arkansas.
Founded in 1898, the Arkansas Bar Association is the premier legal association in the state. As a voluntary organization of more than 4,000 members, the Association’s primary mission is to support attorneys; advance the practice of law; advocate for the legal profession; foster professionalism, civility, and integrity; and protect the rule of law.
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