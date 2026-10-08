Heather Baker Featured Among “Top 10 Visionary Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026” on MSN
The AY Media Group president and publisher’s national recognition highlights three decades of entrepreneurial leadership and millions in nonprofit support over the past year.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heather Baker, president and publisher of AY Media Group, is featured among the “Top 10 Visionary Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026” in an article published on MSN.com, marking a significant milestone for the Arkansas media executive whose career spans three decades in publishing, marketing and advertising.
The national feature brings broader visibility to a leader who has dedicated her career to elevating Arkansas businesses, people and communities. For women in Arkansas business, Baker’s recognition offers a powerful example of how ambition, sustained leadership and a commitment to serving others can build influence beyond state borders.
“After 30 years in publishing, marketing and advertising, I still wake up excited about what we can create next,” Baker wrote in announcing the recognition. “I love connecting people, opening doors and helping businesses tell stories that make people care.”
Baker’s entrepreneurial record began long before her current role. She established Arkansas AutoBuyer, later helped develop Arkansas Wild and Savvy Kids at the Arkansas Times, and launched Drive Arkansas. Those experiences built a foundation in specialized publishing, audience development and connecting businesses with customers through relevant storytelling.
She joined the company now known as AY Media Group as publisher in 2017 and became president in 2021. Today, her leadership encompasses AY Magazine, Arkansas Money & Politics and the Arkansas Mental Health Guide, publications that connect readers with the state’s lifestyle, economic development and community well-being.
Through print magazines, digital journalism, newsletters and social media, the company serves audiences across Arkansas. AY Magazine highlights dining, travel, entertainment, health and community life. Arkansas Money & Politics covers the industries, executives and decisions shaping the state’s economy. The Arkansas Mental Health Guide addresses mental health, addiction and recovery through personal stories, professional perspectives and resources. (councils.forbes.com)
Baker’s career demonstrates the breadth of her entrepreneurial approach: identifying audiences, developing publications that serve their interests and building relationships that connect businesses and communities. Her leadership combines publishing experience with an understanding of marketing, visibility and the importance of earning audience trust.
That work has produced documented editorial achievements. At the Arkansas Press Association’s 2026 Better Newspaper Contest, AY Media Group earned first place in General Excellence in the online/magazine division. Its writers collected 29 awards, including 10 first-place honors. Baker also won first place in Best Column–General Interest for “What Happened: Four Years Later.” (armoneyandpolitics.com)
Baker’s leadership reaches far beyond publishing. According to AY Media Group, her nonprofit work over the past year represented more than $3 million in support for charitable organizations and community causes. She brings both the company’s media resources and her personal involvement to that work, helping organizations tell their stories, promote fundraising events and reach audiences throughout Arkansas.
Her community commitment spans youth development, women’s health, hunger relief, foster care and adoption, cancer support, senior services, addiction recovery and caregiver assistance.
That commitment takes concrete form through longstanding nonprofit relationships. Baker serves on the state board of Junior Achievement of Arkansas and has welcomed high school students into AY Media Group for mentorship, job shadowing and career exploration. Those experiences give students direct access to professionals in journalism, advertising, production and business leadership. (arkansas.ja.org, armoneyandpolitics.com)
Through AY, she has supported Girl Scouts–Diamonds as presenting media sponsor of Camp 501 and Alzheimer’s Arkansas through media sponsorship and participation in its Champions Celebration. The company has also sponsored CareLink’s Cupcakes for Goodness Sake and Wolfe Street Foundation’s Red Carpet Recovery Gala, supporting older adults and people affected by addiction. (linkedin.com, aymag.com, aymag.com)
Her broader charitable work includes Project Zero, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas and North Louisiana, the 20th Century Club, Second Chance Youth Ranch and Hunger Relief Alliance. AMP previously documented the extensive behind-the-scenes time Baker dedicates to these organizations and other community causes. (armoneyandpolitics.com)
Baker also served as honorary chairperson of the American Heart Association’s 2024 Central Arkansas Go Red for Women Luncheon, lending her leadership and media support to women’s heart health awareness. (newsroom.heart.org)
Together, these efforts illustrate a leadership philosophy that connects business success with community responsibility. Whether mentoring students, promoting a fundraiser, serving as an emcee or working behind the scenes, Baker uses her influence to help organizations reach the people who can advance their missions.
The MSN feature adds to a growing series of career milestones. Baker appeared on the cover of The Enterprise World’s August 2026 Americas edition, which explored her approach to purposeful storytelling, ethical journalism and audience trust. She is also a member of Forbes Business Council, further expanding the visibility of her experience in publishing, marketing and communications. (armoneyandpolitics.com, councils.forbes.com)
For Arkansas, the recognition brings national attention to a woman whose professional achievements remain closely connected to the state she serves. For Baker, it is an opportunity to acknowledge the people behind that progress while looking toward what comes next.
“Behind this recognition are years of hard work, courageous decisions and people who believed in the vision,” Baker wrote. “I’m grateful to God, my incredible AY Media Group team and everyone who has trusted us with their stories.”
Her message about the future was equally clear.
“There is so much more I want to build — and I’m just getting started!”
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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