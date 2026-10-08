Arkansas Delegation: Working Families Tax Cuts Delivering $1 Billion to State’s Farm Families
WASHINGTON––U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR), Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Congressmen Rick Crawford (AR-01), French Hill (AR-02), Steve Womack (AR-03) and Bruce Westerman (AR-04) announced Arkansas farmers will begin receiving an estimated $1 billion in enhanced farm safety net benefits this month, thanks to improvements secured through the Working Families Tax Cuts.
“Agriculture is a cornerstone of Arkansas’s economy, supporting families, communities and business across our state. Farmers need the tools to manage risk as well as the certainty and predictability to plan ahead. The improvements to the farm safety net delivered through the Working Families Tax Cuts are an important step in providing Natural State producers the support they need to continue producing our nation’s food and fiber. Our delegation is pleased that these benefits are now getting in the hands of our farmers, and we’re building on that momentum to deliver a comprehensive five-year farm bill to be signed into law this year,” Boozman said.
“Last year’s Republican-led tax cuts included vital lifelines for Arkansas farmers after years of neglect under Joe Biden, including an estimated $1 billion in enhanced farm safety net benefits spearheaded by Senator Boozman. I’m pleased our farmers will receive these benefits this month to help them continue to grow, harvest, and operate,” Cotton said.
“Farmers have faced rising input costs and volatile markets for multiple years, and the existing safety net programs have not kept pace. Enhanced ARC and PLC payments, including updated statutory reference prices and modernized payment limits, will give farmers and producers the economic certainty they need to stay viable. I thank Sen. Boozman for his leadership in securing these investments for our ag economy. When our family farms are secure, our nation has a safe and dependable food supply,” Crawford said.
“Our farmers and ranchers need the tools and resources to grow, compete, and plan for the future. I am proud that Arkansas’s entire congressional delegation voted for the Working Families Tax Cuts, which supports our rural communities and strengthens the farm safety net, including with more than $1 billion now headed to producers across our state. We still have more work to do, including getting a strong Farm Bill across the finish line, but this is another example of how the Working Families Tax Cuts continues delivering for Arkansas,” Hill said.
“Our delegation delivered for all Arkansans by modernizing our nation’s most crucial farm safety net programs in the Working Families Tax Cuts law. Updated reference prices were long overdue, and this month, farmers will see the benefits of our work through increased support. I am proud to have worked with my colleagues to pass this landmark legislation and deliver much-needed support to the men and women who work tirelessly to provide our nation’s food, fiber, and fuel,” Womack said.
“For generations, agriculture has defined Arkansas’ proud legacy. To maintain this heritage and support this multi-billion-dollar industry that drives our economy, our farmers need greater certainty. The Republican-backed improvements to the farm safety net payments provided under the reconciliation package are an excellent step toward that goal. Farming families from every corner of Arkansas are the backbone of our economy – feeding, clothing, and fueling millions. I want them to know their concerns are being heard in Congress. While I join my colleagues in celebrating this win for Arkansas agriculture, the fight to secure more long-lasting financial security for its future is far from over,” Westerman said.
The increased Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) payments are part of the $13.8 billion approved by Congress to modernize the farm safety net and strengthen risk management tools for agricultural producers, more than doubling the support farmers were expected to receive before these changes.
Implementation for improvements to ARC and PLC follows the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rollout of other Working Families Tax Cuts provisions, including expanded access to and eligibility for standing disaster programs such as the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) and Livestock Forage Program (LFP), in addition to measures making crop insurance more affordable.
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