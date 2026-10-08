Correction
October 08, 2026
In last week’s Era-Enterprise, there has been confusion regarding the County Judge’s race. Although Eddie Roberson filed an intent to withdraw from the race, he is not bound to that. The ballots have already been certified leaving him on the ballot.
The misunderstanding in the article is that the Governor would appoint a County Judge should Roberson win and then withdraw. The 2027 Quorum Court would appoint a County Judge should Roberson withdraw in January.
In the case Roberson does win the election, he will not withdraw, because he would see that as a vote of confidence from the voters in the county.
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