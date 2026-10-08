Grand Farm and University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture to Explore Agriculture Innovation Partnership
Today, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and Grand Farm, a leader in agricultural technology, announced plans to enter a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a partnership focused on building an agricultural innovation ecosystem in Arkansas.
"We look forward to exploring how our organizations can work together to advance agricultural innovation," said Dr. Deacue Fields, vice president for agriculture for the University of Arkansas System and head of UADA.
"We're excited to begin this conversation with the University of Arkansas and learn where we can create value together," said Brian Carroll, Grand Farm COO & Co-Founder.
“Having seen firsthand how Grand Farm connects ideas and innovation in research to practical applications in farming, I’m pleased to learn the University of Arkansas is interested in opportunities for collaboration,” Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR).
The organizations will share more details as discussions move forward.
For more information about the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu.
To learn more about Grand Farm, visit grandfarm.com.
"We look forward to exploring how our organizations can work together to advance agricultural innovation," said Dr. Deacue Fields, vice president for agriculture for the University of Arkansas System and head of UADA.
"We're excited to begin this conversation with the University of Arkansas and learn where we can create value together," said Brian Carroll, Grand Farm COO & Co-Founder.
“Having seen firsthand how Grand Farm connects ideas and innovation in research to practical applications in farming, I’m pleased to learn the University of Arkansas is interested in opportunities for collaboration,” Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR).
The organizations will share more details as discussions move forward.
For more information about the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu.
To learn more about Grand Farm, visit grandfarm.com.
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