Pine Bluff Partnership Lands $46,500 for Downtown Blues Heritage
Pine Bluff A&P Commission secured grant applications and matched the awards; Pine Bluff Downtown Development serves as fiscal sponsor for a permanent Bobby Rush exhibit and 19 new artist banners at the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Blues & Wellness Plaza
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (October 6, 2026) — Two grants totaling $46,500 will expand downtown Pine Bluff's blues heritage attractions this fall, the result of a partnership between the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission and Pine Bluff Downtown Development, Inc. (PBDD). The Pine Bluff A&P Commission researched and wrote both grant applications and is matching both awards with local funds. PBDD serves as fiscal sponsor, receiving and administering the grant dollars.
The Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation awarded $20,000 to create a permanent exhibit honoring Grammy Award–winning blues legend Bobby Rush. The A&P Commission is matching that grant bringing total funding for the exhibit to $40,000.
In a second award, the Black History Commission of Arkansas granted $3,000 through its Curtis H. Sykes Memorial Grant Program for 19 new banners celebrating additional Southeast Arkansas artists at the Delta Rhythm & Bayous (DRB) Blues & Wellness Plaza. With an additional $3,500 from the A&P Commission, the banner project totals $6,500.
A collaboration that works
The two organizations bring different capacities to the same downtown. The A&P Commission carries the tourism research, the destination strategy and the staff time to write competitive applications to out-of-state foundations and state programs. PBDD, as a nonprofit operating under the Main Street America framework, can receive and administer philanthropic dollars that a public commission cannot and keeps the projects anchored to a downtown revitalization plan rather than a single event.
“Securing the funding for the new Bobby Rush exhibit marks a major step in celebrating our city's deep musical roots. Coupled with separate funding to install 19 new banners in the DRB Blues & Wellness Plaza to honor our local blues legends, these investments will transform downtown Pine Bluff into a living, vibrant tribute to the artists who shaped the sound of the Delta. We are incredibly proud to preserve this cultural heritage and share our extraordinary story with the world.” — Jimmy Cunningham, Director of Tourism Development Director, Pine Bluff A&P Commission “Pine Bluff’s story is deeply connected to the people, places and cultural traditions that have shaped music far beyond our city limits. The Bobby Rush exhibit gives us an opportunity to celebrate that legacy while creating another reason for people to experience downtown Pine Bluff. A&P submitted the grant applications and the match. Our role is to make sure the money lands where it does the most good for downtown and to steward it well. Neither of us builds this alone. ” — Angelisa S. Henry, PhD - Executive Director, Pine Bluff Downtown Development
The Bobby Rush exhibit
The exhibit will be housed at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator at 615 S. Main St., alongside the Delta Rhythm & Bayous: Freedom and Blues Exhibition already located at the site. Rush moved to the Pine Bluff area as a teenager in 1947 and launched his professional career in the juke joints of Third Avenue, a stretch of downtown renamed "Bobby Rush Way," in his honor in 2019. Over a career spanning more than seven decades, the artist known as the "King of the Chitlin' Circuit" has earned multiple Grammy Awards and a dozen Blues Music Awards, and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2006. Yet Arkansas (and Pine Bluff in particular) remains underrepresented in the
national story of the blues.
The exhibit will feature original artifacts donated by Rush, interpretive panels, audio listening stations and video content, developed according to best practices in public history. It will be open year-round, with expanded programming during exhibit openings and heritage events.
“I am always appreciative of being recognized nationally and internationally. But, when it is the very first place you ever performed that’s truly special. This goes to the roots of my career and upbringing. I’m blessed and thankful for this honor.” — Bobby Rush
New banners honor additional Delta artists
The 19 new banners will join the DRB Blues & Wellness Plaza at Third Avenue and Main Street (Bobby Rush Way), which opened Phase I in February as the foundation of what organizers envision as the nation's largest outdoor gallery dedicated to Delta music and culture. The plaza's first installation honored established legends from the region, this round continues to recognize greatness in Southeast Arkansas artists carrying the tradition forward, just steps from the corner where Rush got his start.
Building momentum
The awards are the latest in a run of investment in Pine Bluff's blues heritage, most of it built on the same partnership model. In March, PBDD received a $39,650 T-Mobile Hometown Grant toward the Blues Junction landmark, which the A&P Commission matched with an additional $41,000. In June, the Arkansas River Delta Blues Trail dedicated its inaugural marker to Rush in nearby Sherrill, where he spent his youth. Downtown's weekly Catfish Friday Blues & Soul Night continues to bring crowds to Main Street, and the Freedom and Blues Exhibition has established the incubator as a stop for heritage travelers. Together with the DRB Blues & Wellness Plaza, these projects are building a cluster of blues attractions within walking distance of one another — the density that turns a downtown into a destination.
For more information about Pine Bluff Downtown Development, visit www.pbdowntown.org or contact
Dr. Angelisa Henry, at (870) 692-9452 | hello@pbdowntown.org
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (October 6, 2026) — Two grants totaling $46,500 will expand downtown Pine Bluff's blues heritage attractions this fall, the result of a partnership between the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission and Pine Bluff Downtown Development, Inc. (PBDD). The Pine Bluff A&P Commission researched and wrote both grant applications and is matching both awards with local funds. PBDD serves as fiscal sponsor, receiving and administering the grant dollars.
The Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation awarded $20,000 to create a permanent exhibit honoring Grammy Award–winning blues legend Bobby Rush. The A&P Commission is matching that grant bringing total funding for the exhibit to $40,000.
In a second award, the Black History Commission of Arkansas granted $3,000 through its Curtis H. Sykes Memorial Grant Program for 19 new banners celebrating additional Southeast Arkansas artists at the Delta Rhythm & Bayous (DRB) Blues & Wellness Plaza. With an additional $3,500 from the A&P Commission, the banner project totals $6,500.
A collaboration that works
The two organizations bring different capacities to the same downtown. The A&P Commission carries the tourism research, the destination strategy and the staff time to write competitive applications to out-of-state foundations and state programs. PBDD, as a nonprofit operating under the Main Street America framework, can receive and administer philanthropic dollars that a public commission cannot and keeps the projects anchored to a downtown revitalization plan rather than a single event.
“Securing the funding for the new Bobby Rush exhibit marks a major step in celebrating our city's deep musical roots. Coupled with separate funding to install 19 new banners in the DRB Blues & Wellness Plaza to honor our local blues legends, these investments will transform downtown Pine Bluff into a living, vibrant tribute to the artists who shaped the sound of the Delta. We are incredibly proud to preserve this cultural heritage and share our extraordinary story with the world.” — Jimmy Cunningham, Director of Tourism Development Director, Pine Bluff A&P Commission “Pine Bluff’s story is deeply connected to the people, places and cultural traditions that have shaped music far beyond our city limits. The Bobby Rush exhibit gives us an opportunity to celebrate that legacy while creating another reason for people to experience downtown Pine Bluff. A&P submitted the grant applications and the match. Our role is to make sure the money lands where it does the most good for downtown and to steward it well. Neither of us builds this alone. ” — Angelisa S. Henry, PhD - Executive Director, Pine Bluff Downtown Development
The Bobby Rush exhibit
The exhibit will be housed at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator at 615 S. Main St., alongside the Delta Rhythm & Bayous: Freedom and Blues Exhibition already located at the site. Rush moved to the Pine Bluff area as a teenager in 1947 and launched his professional career in the juke joints of Third Avenue, a stretch of downtown renamed "Bobby Rush Way," in his honor in 2019. Over a career spanning more than seven decades, the artist known as the "King of the Chitlin' Circuit" has earned multiple Grammy Awards and a dozen Blues Music Awards, and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2006. Yet Arkansas (and Pine Bluff in particular) remains underrepresented in the
national story of the blues.
The exhibit will feature original artifacts donated by Rush, interpretive panels, audio listening stations and video content, developed according to best practices in public history. It will be open year-round, with expanded programming during exhibit openings and heritage events.
“I am always appreciative of being recognized nationally and internationally. But, when it is the very first place you ever performed that’s truly special. This goes to the roots of my career and upbringing. I’m blessed and thankful for this honor.” — Bobby Rush
New banners honor additional Delta artists
The 19 new banners will join the DRB Blues & Wellness Plaza at Third Avenue and Main Street (Bobby Rush Way), which opened Phase I in February as the foundation of what organizers envision as the nation's largest outdoor gallery dedicated to Delta music and culture. The plaza's first installation honored established legends from the region, this round continues to recognize greatness in Southeast Arkansas artists carrying the tradition forward, just steps from the corner where Rush got his start.
Building momentum
The awards are the latest in a run of investment in Pine Bluff's blues heritage, most of it built on the same partnership model. In March, PBDD received a $39,650 T-Mobile Hometown Grant toward the Blues Junction landmark, which the A&P Commission matched with an additional $41,000. In June, the Arkansas River Delta Blues Trail dedicated its inaugural marker to Rush in nearby Sherrill, where he spent his youth. Downtown's weekly Catfish Friday Blues & Soul Night continues to bring crowds to Main Street, and the Freedom and Blues Exhibition has established the incubator as a stop for heritage travelers. Together with the DRB Blues & Wellness Plaza, these projects are building a cluster of blues attractions within walking distance of one another — the density that turns a downtown into a destination.
For more information about Pine Bluff Downtown Development, visit www.pbdowntown.org or contact
Dr. Angelisa Henry, at (870) 692-9452 | hello@pbdowntown.org
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