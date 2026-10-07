USACE awards $24.6 million contract for new access control point at Pine Bluff Arsenal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District awarded a $24,634,370 contract to Ross Group Construction Corporation, LLC, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the design and construction of a new Access Control Point and Commercial Vehicle Inspection Point at Pine Bluff Arsenal's Plainview Gate.
The project will enhance security and improve the safe flow of personnel and vehicles entering the installation through its primary entrance.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 and conclude by late 2029.
The project will provide a modernized access control point designed to strengthen installation security while improving operational efficiency. Planned facilities include a visitor control center, gatehouse, guard booths, pedestrian shelter in the search area, roadways, parking areas, lighting, traffic control signals, and active and passive vehicle barriers with integrated control systems.
The project also includes information systems, fire protection and alarm systems, an Intrusion Detection System, cybersecurity measures, and Energy Monitoring Control Systems connections.
The Visitor Control Center will incorporate antiterrorism and tornado shelter hardening features to protect staff and visitors.
Supporting work includes site development, utility installation and connections, site lighting, paving, parking areas, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, storm drainage, landscaping, signage, and related infrastructure improvements.
"This project will provide Pine Bluff Arsenal with a modern, secure, and resilient entry point that supports the installation's mission while enhancing safety for employees, visitors, and commercial traffic," said USACE Little Rock District Commander, Col. Walter “Tom” Allard.
The Pine Bluff Arsenal serves as a critical national asset, and the new access control point will help ensure secure and efficient installation access for years to come.
For more information about the Little Rock District, visit www.swl.usace.army.mil.
The project will enhance security and improve the safe flow of personnel and vehicles entering the installation through its primary entrance.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 and conclude by late 2029.
The project will provide a modernized access control point designed to strengthen installation security while improving operational efficiency. Planned facilities include a visitor control center, gatehouse, guard booths, pedestrian shelter in the search area, roadways, parking areas, lighting, traffic control signals, and active and passive vehicle barriers with integrated control systems.
The project also includes information systems, fire protection and alarm systems, an Intrusion Detection System, cybersecurity measures, and Energy Monitoring Control Systems connections.
The Visitor Control Center will incorporate antiterrorism and tornado shelter hardening features to protect staff and visitors.
Supporting work includes site development, utility installation and connections, site lighting, paving, parking areas, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, storm drainage, landscaping, signage, and related infrastructure improvements.
"This project will provide Pine Bluff Arsenal with a modern, secure, and resilient entry point that supports the installation's mission while enhancing safety for employees, visitors, and commercial traffic," said USACE Little Rock District Commander, Col. Walter “Tom” Allard.
The Pine Bluff Arsenal serves as a critical national asset, and the new access control point will help ensure secure and efficient installation access for years to come.
For more information about the Little Rock District, visit www.swl.usace.army.mil.
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