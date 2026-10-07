After the Harvest conference aims to strengthen local food systems
Fast Facts
- After the Harvest Conference set for Nov. 4-5 in Little Rock
- Conference will cover every step of selling and moving local foods
- Cost is $75, register online
LITTLE ROCK — What happens to locally grown food once it’s harvested?
The answer involves businesses, infrastructure, relationships and knowledge of food safety regulations, all of which will be highlighted at the After the Harvest conference, hosted by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Nov. 4-5, at the Arkansas 4-H Center in Little Rock.
The conference aims to put vital information in the hands of growers, processors, vendors and other partners across Arkansas to strengthen local food systems, said Amanda Philyaw Perez, extension associate professor of food systems and safety for UADA.
“Bringing people together to convene, share knowledge and build relationships is essential to developing strong, resilient, local food supply chains, particularly within the small farm and specialty crop sectors,” Perez said. “We also have a responsibility to ensure that small farms, cottage food and home-based food producers and emerging food manufacturers have access to the science-based knowledge and practical tools they need to produce safe, high-quality foods for their customers.”
The conference will center around three interconnected areas of the local food supply chain: selling, moving and connecting local foods.
Attendees will hear from a diverse group of speakers from organizations like the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, the Arkansas Foodbank, various Arkansas farmers markets and many others.
Topics are as follows:
Selling Local Food
The answer involves businesses, infrastructure, relationships and knowledge of food safety regulations, all of which will be highlighted at the After the Harvest conference, hosted by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Nov. 4-5, at the Arkansas 4-H Center in Little Rock.
The conference aims to put vital information in the hands of growers, processors, vendors and other partners across Arkansas to strengthen local food systems, said Amanda Philyaw Perez, extension associate professor of food systems and safety for UADA.
“Bringing people together to convene, share knowledge and build relationships is essential to developing strong, resilient, local food supply chains, particularly within the small farm and specialty crop sectors,” Perez said. “We also have a responsibility to ensure that small farms, cottage food and home-based food producers and emerging food manufacturers have access to the science-based knowledge and practical tools they need to produce safe, high-quality foods for their customers.”
The conference will center around three interconnected areas of the local food supply chain: selling, moving and connecting local foods.
Attendees will hear from a diverse group of speakers from organizations like the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, the Arkansas Foodbank, various Arkansas farmers markets and many others.
Topics are as follows:
Selling Local Food
- Preservation 101
- Produce Safety Across the Supply Chain
- Animal Products at the Farmers Market
- Composting for Farms and Food Businesses
- Market Ready: Packaging, Labeling and Product Presentation
Moving Local Food
- Understanding Aggregation: Models and Lessons from Across Arkansas
- Postharvest in Practice: Equipment, Infrastructure and Lessons from the Field
- Managing Your Operation: Tools and Systems for Orders, Inventory and Deliveries
- Following the Product: Mapping Your Operation for Greater Efficiency
Connecting Local Food
- Arkansas Initiatives and What They Mean for Local Food
- Farm to Clinic: Connecting Arkansas Farmers to Food is Medicine Programs
- Identifying Community Partners: Who is Your Local Food Network?
- Identifying Shared Bottlenecks in Arkansas’ Local Food System
- Telling Your Story: Social Media for Local Food Businesses
Registration for the conference is $75 and includes meals, snacks and beverages. Registration is required for the event and closes on Oct. 28.
Those interested can learn more and register online.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.edu. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu. To learn more about ag and food research in Arkansas, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station at aaes.uada.edu.
Those interested can learn more and register online.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.edu. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu. To learn more about ag and food research in Arkansas, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station at aaes.uada.edu.
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