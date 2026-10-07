Weekly Smile - Ivan Figueroa
October 07, 2026
Ivan Figueroa is from Puerto Rico, originally and now is the Operating Partner at the new Rockwell Ford in Stuttgart. He is engaged to Carla Covert. He has four daughters ages 28, 20 and 12 year-old twins, and two step-sons.
He is looking forward to becoming a member of the community on the Grand Prairie.
He believes the local newspaper is the place to find the local news and events going on in the community.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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