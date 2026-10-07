Stuttgart Welcomes The Arkansas Graveler: Delta Blues Edition
18 months in the planning
What started as an exploratory meeting of Open Season, Stuttgart and a test run on the gravel roads of The Grand Prairie in the spring of ‘25, finally comes to fruition beginning tomorrow.
The 2026 Arkansas Graveler: Delta Blues Edition. A production of the Ozark Foundation.
- 240 Riders
- Representing 28 States
- 6 Nights.
- A Different Town Each Night.
Watch the video, get hyped and help us welcome this small mobile event city to Stuttgart and Open Season RV Park Friday morning. Medical teams, mobile equipment repair, semi trucks filled with tents and equipment, mobile bathrooms, showers and sleeping quarters. It’s gonna be quite a sight to see.
F&M Bank is sponsoring local music legend Dusty Shelton for their Friday night entertainment. And we’ll be doing our best to highlight the area by serving up our famous Duck Gumbo, lots of Grand Prairie rice and washing it down with RNT/Flyways Flying Duck and Lost Forty’s 2nd Rodeo craft beers!
Be proud that The Ozark Foundation chose Stuttgart as an overnight stay and let’s welcome these guys with warm Grand Prairie hospitality.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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