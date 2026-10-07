Stuttgart Chamber to Hold Candidate Forum
The Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with East Arkansas Broadcasters, Stuttgart Daily Leader and Era-Enterprise to host a Candidate Forum for the upcoming election.
The Forum will be held on Thursday, October 15th at the Grand Prairie Center and feature the candidates running for Mayor of Stuttgart: Theodore Holt, Rick Koenig, and Mayor Norma Strabala, candidates running for State Representative District 61: Representative Jeremiah Moore and Garrett Sheeks. Arkansas County Treasurer/Tax Collector: Incumbent Ruby Dillion and Carol Jacobs will be in attendance. Candidates for Justice of the Peace seats Incumbent Charles Wright and Debora Johnson are also invited to attend. Unopposed County Judge Candidate, Michael Blasengame will be in attendance as well.
A Meet and Greet will be held from 5:00-6:00 p.m. with the Forum beginning at 6:00 p.m. Current members of the City Council will be in attendance for the meet and greet to visit with constituents.
The event will also be broadcast live on Country 97.3 and online. Candidates will each be asked a series of general questions. Following these questions will be questions submitted from the public which will be drawn in a round robin format by each candidate.
The Candidate Forums are designed to provide citizens with a unique opportunity to learn more about candidates and their platforms for key local races. Questions are selected in advance of the event by the committee, with the goal of obtaining relevant information from the candidates in a fair manner. Input from the public is welcomed.
To submit a question for consideration, click here: https://forms.gle/dbUoDch5MDuXHS8E9
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