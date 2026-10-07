Rockwell Ford Believes in Community
Some of the employees of Rockwell Ford
About six weeks ago, Petrus Ford changed hands. This wasn’t as quick as you might think. For two months prior, part of the team worked with Justin and Tammy Petrus, then they decided to buy the business from them. They currently have 22 employees.
This editor sat down with Casey Rockwell, Ivan Figueroa and Steven France recently about their acquisition. They officially opened on August 17.
Rockwell is a lawyer by trade, but has owned several other car dealerships: Cardin Buick-Olds-Mazda in Searcy, Lucky Chevrolet in McGehee and what became Ryburn Toyota in Monticello. She and husband, Eric, who works for Auto Servicing Company out of Mountain Home, have three children; Whit, age eight. Elliot, age five and Sutton, age three. Eric is actually from England where his mother, Claire Rita Rockwell, still lives. His dad, Rod Rockwell is from Humnoke.
Rockwell said one of the proudest things they have done is offer programs that are not just for those with excellent credit, but also those who have had credit issues, even bankruptcies. They kept most of the staff who were with Petrus and have offered new training for their technicians. Rockwell believes in treating people fairly, helping them to earn a living and work towards their goals. Her staff also know that they have the power to make things right for the customer.
“We want to be a place where people want to work and a place where people feel welcome,” Rockwell said, “We are truly a family.”
They offer service to teachers in the community where they will pick their car up to be serviced while they are working, then return in after the service. They have been servicing the Sheriff’s department and the ambulance service.
Rockwell is a big believer in values and in commitment to the community. They have already taken treats to the area teachers, not just Stuttgart, but DeWitt also and they plan to do the same for England, Hazen and Carlisle.
Ivan Figueroa, originally from Puerto Rico, is the Operating Partner with an extensive background in the auto industry, having managed Landers Chrysler for 18 years.
He “Truly believes that if you take care of the customer, they will take care of you.”
He is engaged to Carla Covert. He has four girls, ages 28, 20 and 12 year-old twins and two step-sons. He too is fully committed to the community and in providing customer service.
Steven France has been in the auto industry for 14 years, working ten years at Crain and then at Landers. He is the Fixed Operations Manager. He has been married to Alicia France for 15 years and they have two boys, Caleb (who coincidentally works in sales at Rockwell) and Cayden. France, too, champions customer service and treating people right.
Rockwell is truly committed to becoming a part of the community offering faster service for customers and opportunities for their employees.
Rockwell invites you to come in and experience the difference. It is a difference you can feel when you walk through the doors.
A grand opening is planned at a later date and the Era-Enterprise will let you know when we know.
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