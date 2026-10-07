Historical Society’s Autumn Meeting to Feature Plum Bayou Mounds Program
Plum Bayou Mound - Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
The Grand Prairie Historical Society will hold their autumn quarterly meeting Thursday, October 15th at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart. The program begins at 7 p.m. with light refreshments available beginning around 6:30. The presentation will be given by Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park Lead Interpreter Robin Gabe. She will share information about the name change of the park, as well as new information discovered during the most recent excavations.
The Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of this region’s heritage. Four quarterly programs are held on the third Thursdays of January, April, July, and October in different venues around Arkansas County. In addition, members receive four newsletters and two award-winning journals. The Society’s officers are Glenn Mosenthin, president; Laura Beth Place, vice president; Raeann Braithwaite, treasurer; and Jessie Walsh, secretary. The board of directors are Claudia Haller Ahrens, Gay Hampton Rusk, Gena Seidenschwarz, Tommy Strabala, Travis Trice, and Dr. Richard Wilson. Interested citizens are encouraged to join the Society’s efforts by sending $25 annual dues to Treasurer Raeann Braithwaite, P.O. Box 15, Almyra, AR 72003.
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