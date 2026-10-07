Election Update on County Judge Race
According to Arkansas County Clerk Melissa Wood, Eddie Roberson has withdrawn from the County Judge’s race. Although Roberson has withdrawn, the ballots are already certified and his name can not be removed from the ballot. The other candidate Michael Blasengame will not automatically be declared the winner. Voters will still need to vote for Blasengame for him to win. If for some reason, Roberson were to win by votes he has stated he will step down in January and the Governor will have to appoint someone to fill the seat. Whoever is appointed will not be able to run for the seat at the end of that term.
There have been some rumours about this race so Wood wanted people to understand the process.
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