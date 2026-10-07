Bill Free Honored for 39 ½ years
Bill Free started with Riceland Food in April of 1988, in Dumas, Arkansas. He then went to Pendleton, DeWitt, Jonesboro, Texas and finally landed in Stuttgart. He has been editor of the Riceland Foods newsletter, and championed the website.
Ashten Adamson, who Free has worked for the last two and a half years, said, “His success is not just measured by his accomplishments. His legacy is that he is a quiet leader and good person. He consistently lifted up others an has left an impact on the people he has worked with. He was dedicated in his service to the coop.”
Ben Noble said, “I’m glad you’re leaving…” this was only in jest but Noble thought a little ribbing was in order after all the praise he was getting.
Kevin McGilton spoke next saying, “Free’s commitment to an organization that sometimes has been hard to love. From the bottom of my heart and Riceland Foods, Thank you.”
Free got up and thanked everyone for all the kind words and reminisced about when he started in 1988 there were no smart phones, no Facebook, no email as we know it today. We had a fax machine and that was good. Somehow we managed to get through work anyway.”
When he began his career, he didn’t realize he would be standing here in 39 years. He has seen the technology change, had unexpected challenges, but built a lot of good memories and was fortunate enough to work with some good people. He has worked under five CEO’s. He has worked with people who taught him, helped him when he needed it.
“What I will remember most is the people, I will remember stories and laughs and being part of something that was bigger than ourselves. Never imagined I’d be standing here after working 113 days in a row.” Free said.
Free went on to say, “I don’t want to say goodbye, I want to say thank you. I have been fortunate doing this work I believed in and with people I have great memories of. I am retiring, not disappearing.”
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