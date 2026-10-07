“Is A.I. the Coming Anti-Christ??”
Imagine that there’s some ominous music playing in the background as you read this column: you know something like the theme song for the “Twilight Zone” years ago.
Now, get a firm grip on the arms of your chair as we ask the question posed as the title for this week’s column: “Is A.I. the Coming Anti-Christ??”
Well, first of all, I might need to explain who or what is the “Anti-Christ” (if you’re not into the Bible or End-Time events). Simply put, this is depicted as being someone who’s posing as the long-awaited Messiah or Christ, which is the “anointed-and-appointed, Promised Deliverer sent from God.”
Now, of course, other religions have their own version of this one. In Islam, it’s the 12th Mahdi who will come back when the world’s in total chaos. And, interesting, he’ll bring Isa—which is their version of Jesus—back with him to duke it out with the Jews.
But, such is not the case with the Biblical Anti-Christ: because he’ll be a counterfeit impersonator and false “prince of peace.” And, even though millions—including the Jews will embrace him as the long-awaited Messiah—it won’t be long before they realize they’ve been “duped by the devil.”
You do believe in the devil, don’t you??
Yes, the one really behind all of this will be the devil, who we also called “satan” and “lucifer.” Before creation, he was the head angel in Heaven who thought he’d pull a coup-d’etat against God—but forgot something created is never greater than the One Who created it.
So, he and one-third of the angels were cast down out of Heaven to earth: where they’ve reigned havoc in this world ever since they arrived. Their goal is to thwart God in any way they can—and what better way than to continually attack us humans, who are God’s crowning act of creation?!?
Yes, ever since the Garden of Eden, he’s gone about “as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour” (I Peter 5:8). His three-fold mission is simple: to “steal, kill and destroy” and take as many people to hell as he can before God cast him into the “Lake of Fire” at the end of time (John 10:10a; Revelation 20:20).
Part of this plan will be to raise up a false Prince-of-Peace or “counterfeit christ,” who’ll deceive the nations. He’ll somehow gain influence and control over the world financial system: requiring everyone to take his “mark” in order to buy or sell anything.
And, that’s where A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) comes in: for it’s likely what he’ll use to gain worldwide control. No wonder President Trump has directed government agencies to start calling it “super intelligence” when referring to the technology.
Needless to say, many of the tech giants are already sounding the alarm over the rapid expansion of A.I.’s ability. Some are even saying it’ll destroy all of humanity within the next 10 years (or less).
That’s why some A.I. “doomers” are taking such threats seriously. They’re even considering buying remote islands on which to live, while building electromagnetically-shielded bunkers in the desert. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?
Yes, most assuredly; but, we must remember II Thessalonians 2:11 says “God will send a strong Delusion in the Last Days to those who refuse to believe the Truth and have pleasure in unrighteousness, i.e., a life of sinfulness.”
But, do not be afraid or “soon shaken in mind and troubled all of this” (II Thess. 2:2): because Jesus, the true Christ, is still alive today and reigning on His Throne in Heaven.
Yes, nothing—absolutely nothing—happens apart from His Sovereign Direction or Permission. So, quit listening to the news or continually doomscrolling on the internet; instead, “Cast down those imaginations (suspicions, speculations) and anything that hides God’s Face from your mind: by lassoing EVERY thought and bringing it captive to Jesus’ Feet” (II Corinthians 10:5, paraphrase).
Then, keep “fighting the Good Fight and patiently running the Race that’s set before you while keeping the Faith” (II Timothy 4:7; Hebrews 12:2): because God’s Anointed, Infinite Intelligence is far greater than man’s A.I. and we know who wins in the end (Revelation 22). Hallelujah!!
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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