Before You Say There’s Nothing Here
I’ve heard it before.
“There’s nothing to do around here.”
Maybe you have too. Maybe you’ve even said it.
I understand the feeling. Sometimes we look at larger cities and see concerts, restaurants, attractions, shopping, festivals, and activities happening almost every weekend. Then we look around our own community and wonder why we don’t have more.
But lately I’ve been thinking about that statement differently.
Because while someone is saying there’s nothing happening, somebody else is setting up tables for an event.
Someone is unlocking a church for a community gathering.
Someone is preparing a school activity.
Someone is organizing something for children.
Someone is planning a fundraiser, arranging a meeting, opening a business, preparing a program, or trying to create something that will give people another reason to come together.
And sometimes they’re wondering the exact opposite:
Where is everybody?
That’s worth thinking about.
We can become so accustomed to looking for what our community doesn’t have that we overlook what people are working hard to build right in front of us.
Every event doesn’t have to attract hundreds of people to matter.
Every business won’t appeal to everybody.
Every program won’t fit our schedules.
And everything happening in Stuttgart won’t interest every person who lives here.
That’s normal.
But communities don’t become more vibrant simply because residents want more things to happen.
They become more vibrant when people participate.
That can mean buying a ticket. Attending the school program. Visiting the new business. Showing up at the fundraiser. Taking the children to an activity. Sharing an announcement. Inviting a friend. Volunteering for an hour.
Sometimes support is as simple as telling somebody, “I saw what you’re doing. Keep going.”
Those words matter, especially when someone has spent weeks preparing something and isn’t sure anybody noticed.
There is another side to this.
If you genuinely don’t see the activity, program, ministry, business, or opportunity you believe our community needs, maybe that’s not only a reason to complain.
Maybe it’s an invitation to create.
You may be the person with the idea.
Someone else may have the building.
Another person may know the people.
Someone may have the resources.
Someone may know how to organize it.
And someone may simply be willing to help.
That’s how communities grow.
Not because one person arrives with everything, but because people begin bringing what they have.
We’ve seen it happen before. An idea starts with one or two people. Someone tells somebody else. A business offers support. Volunteers step forward. People begin sharing the word. Before long, something that didn’t exist has become part of the community.
That should remind us that participation isn’t only about attending what someone else creates. Sometimes participation means helping an idea get off the ground.
I believe there is tremendous potential here. But potential needs participation.
Before we decide there’s nothing here, let’s look again.
Look at the people planning.
Look at the people building.
Look at the people serving.
Look at the people trying something new.
Then ask one more question:
Am I participating in the community I’m asking somebody else to create?
Because perhaps the next great thing happening in Stuttgart doesn’t begin with “They should.”
Perhaps it begins with:
“How can I help?”
Around Town Insight™
A thriving community isn’t something we simply find. It’s something we help build. Sometimes the first step toward having more is recognizing, supporting, and participating in what is already trying to grow around us.
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