School Board Holds Special Meeting
The Stuttgart School Board held a special meeting to recognize the school nurses for the recent Heart Safe School Recognition given them by Project ADAM. The nurses held a training day to teach kids what to do in the event of a heart event.
They then went into executive session to discuss personnel.
Upon returning they approved the personnel package as presented. They moved on to discuss a bus lease from Central State Leasing for four diesel school buses at a cost of $140,051.24 per year. After the four years, they can purchase the buses for $72,500 per bus. This will put them ahead in rotating purchases. They have chosen to move to diesel buses because the gas ones aren’t lasting as long. They approved the lease.
The next item was approving the 26-27 budget budget and the 25-26 annual financial report, the categorical and federal funds budget for 26-27, and the special education budget for 26-27.
With no more business before the board, the meeting was adjourned.
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