ARCO Youth Growth & Development Program Launches Free Weekly Tutoring Sessions
STUTTGART, ARKANSAS — The Arkansas County Youth Growth and Development Program (ARCO YGD) is helping local students strengthen their academic skills through free tutoring sessions at the ARCO Enrichment Center.
Tutoring sessions will be held each Thursday and will focus on helping students build confidence, improve literacy, strengthen academic skills, and develop positive homework and study habits.
The program will offer dedicated sessions for elementary students:
2nd Grade: 4:00–4:30 p.m.
3rd Grade: 4:30–5:00 p.m.
While the scheduled sessions focus on these grade levels, ARCO YGD also provides opportunities for students needing additional academic assistance.
The program is designed to provide students with additional support in a positive and encouraging environment. Through individualized attention and consistent academic assistance, ARCO YGD hopes to help students become more confident learners while developing skills that can support their success in school and beyond.
Students who need individual tutoring for any subject can contact ARCO YGD to schedule a session.
For more information or to schedule individual tutoring, contact ARCO YGD at 870-717-0020.
The ARCO Enrichment Center continues to provide educational and developmental opportunities designed to support youth and families throughout the community.
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