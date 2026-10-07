Dawn’s Delights
Well, it’s finally here…my 65th birthday is on Monday, October 12. Tell me, how did I get this old? I mean here I was just living my life, working, playing, watching my grands grow up, seeing my own kids grow up, but it never crossed my mind that I, too, was getting old… I will admit that there have been times over the last five to ten years that I have begun to notice I can’t seem to do the activities I used to with ease. Like getting up off the floor after I have been sitting and playing with my grandkids, getting out of the bathtub isn’t quite as easy as it used to be and running up a flight of stairs? Now that’s a real joke.
I have always felt like I was in pretty good shape, I could do cartwheels into my 40’s, the splits into my 50’s and I could outwalk people half my age, but not so much anymore. My brain hasn’t realized this yet. It gets a hint every now and then when I don’t quite make it up a step and nearly fall on my face. I also find I can’t judge how close I am to a wall, a door and run into them. Now, not head on, but when I turn a corner in my house I will crash into the door frame, or kick a step I am trying to go up (my poor toes). I’m complaining, but not really, even stubbing my toes beats the alternative (death)...OR DOES IT?? I have a very strong faith in God and my reservation for heaven was made a long time ago. I am not afraid of dying or of death. I will get to see my Daddy again, and my mom. My grandparents and many other loved ones who have passed on. But I would miss my kids and my grandkids and I hope and like to think they will miss me too.
The main punishment of turning 65 is having to deal with and pay for medicare…I have paid into medicare for at least 50 years (I have worked since I was 14). So why am I still having to pay for it? Can someone answer me that question? I didn’t think so.
I usually don’t rant in my column, but I only turn 65 once (thank goodness) so I can allow myself this one rant.
Until next time…
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