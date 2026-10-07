Ask Dr Faye
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I have been there for people who were not there for me when I needed them. I thought I had forgiven them, but sometimes the hurt comes back. Does that mean I really have not forgiven them?
Answer: No. Remembering what hurt you does not necessarily mean you have failed to forgive.
Sometimes the heart heals in layers.
You can make a sincere decision to forgive and still have moments when a memory touches a tender place. The question is not simply, “Do I remember?” The better question is, “What am I doing with what I remember?”
Acknowledge the Hurt: You do not have to minimize what happened in order to forgive it.
Release the Debt: Forgiveness means you stop requiring the past to become different before you allow yourself to move forward.
Keep Your Wisdom: Forgiveness does not require returning every relationship to the position it once held.
Guard Your Peace: When the memory returns, do not give it permission to move back in.
Some people were part of your life for a season. You can appreciate what was good, learn from what hurt, and continue forward without carrying bitterness with you.
Transformation Thought: Healing is not forgetting what happened. Sometimes healing is remembering without allowing the memory to control your peace.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
Answer: No. Remembering what hurt you does not necessarily mean you have failed to forgive.
Sometimes the heart heals in layers.
You can make a sincere decision to forgive and still have moments when a memory touches a tender place. The question is not simply, “Do I remember?” The better question is, “What am I doing with what I remember?”
Acknowledge the Hurt: You do not have to minimize what happened in order to forgive it.
Release the Debt: Forgiveness means you stop requiring the past to become different before you allow yourself to move forward.
Keep Your Wisdom: Forgiveness does not require returning every relationship to the position it once held.
Guard Your Peace: When the memory returns, do not give it permission to move back in.
Some people were part of your life for a season. You can appreciate what was good, learn from what hurt, and continue forward without carrying bitterness with you.
Transformation Thought: Healing is not forgetting what happened. Sometimes healing is remembering without allowing the memory to control your peace.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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