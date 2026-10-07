WILLIAM EDWARD HOWARD
October 07, 2026
With deep sorrow and every hope in the Resurrection, we announce the Falling Asleep in the Lord of William Edward Howard, fondly known as Eddie, and in the Church as Basil, on September 21, 2026.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Willie, and children, William (Karen) Howard, Patricia (Jeff) Firestine, and Justina (Joseph) Szukiewicz, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
The funeral for Basil (Eddie) will be held tomorrow, September 22, at 9:30 am at St. John the Baptist. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Monastery in Florence, AZ.
May Basil's memory be eternal!
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