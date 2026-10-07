SARA LEE CARPENTER JOHNSTON
October 07, 2026
Sara Lee Carpenter Johnston passed away at the age of 79, on September 30th, 2026. She was born on November 4, 1946, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Zach Theodore and Faye Malvrey “Peggy” Prather Carpenter. Sara was a direct descendant of Daniel Freeman, the first homesteader in the United States.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 58 years, Billy “Bo” Johnston; her sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Toni Johnston and Jon and Felicia Johnston; and her beloved grandchildren, Courtney, Logan, Mackenzie, and Zach Johnston (Shanna); Alex Cooper (Tori); and Katie Belle DeWitt (Vincent).
She is also survived by her sister, Dana Carpenter Jones of Maumelle, and Dana’s family; her brothers-in-law, Don Johnston and family, Tony Silva and family, and Joe Johnston and family; her cousins, Chuck, Dan, and Jim Carpenter and their families of Washington and Oregon, as well as her many Prather cousins. She leaves behind many dear friends and former students whose lives she touched throughout the years.
Sara graduated from Mabelvale High School and State College of Arkansas (now the University of Central Arkansas), where she also attended graduate school. While in college, she served as choreographer of the Stepperettes and was a member and officer of the Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. She earned a BSE in Business Education and English.
Sara dedicated 36 years to teaching, including 32 years with the DeWitt Public Schools, before retiring. Her love for education and her students remained an important part of who she was throughout her life.
Sara received Christ as her Savior as a young girl and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in DeWitt for more than 50 years. During her years at the church, she taught Sunday School, Awana, and Acteens, sharing her faith and investing in the lives of others.
One of Sara’s favorite things was taking vacations with her entire family. She also treasured trips with Bo and/or Dana, especially their time in Estes Park, Colorado. In DeWitt, she enjoyed women’s Bible studies, Get Fit classes, and volunteering at Dana’s House thrift store.
Sara will be remembered for her love of family, her faith, her dedication to her students, and the many lives she touched throughout her years. Her family and friends will forever cherish the memories they made with her.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in DeWitt, Arkansas, on October 3rd at 1:00 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to: DeWitt Public Library, 205 W. Maxwell St., DeWitt, AR 72042, First Baptist Church of DeWitt, 322 W. 1st St., DeWitt, AR 72042, Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, P.O. Box 8, DeWitt, AR 72042 or a charity of your choice. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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