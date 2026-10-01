Calendar of Events
October 01, 2026
Weekly/Monthly Meetings:
Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at noon at Stuttgart Country Club
Lions/Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday at noon at Stuttgart Country Club
DeWitt City Council meets 2nd Monday at 6 p.m.
DeWitt School Board meets 2nd Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Stuttgart City Council meets 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Stuttgart School Board meets 2nd Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Stuttgart Planning Commission meets 4th Tuesday at 5:30
Arkansas County Quorum Court meets 2nd Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the DeWitt Courthouse
Concerned Citizens of DeWitt Meetings every first Wednesday at 5:30 at Deliverance Praise Center Fellowship Hall.
Outreach Children Church every third Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Deliverance Praise Center
Movie Night every fourth Saturday at 4 p.m. at Deliverance Praise Center
For more information contact Billy or Delphine Dorsey at 870-830-6558
October 2
4 p.m. Homecoming Parade, downtown Stuttgart
5 p.m. Homecoming Fish Fry, Grand Prairie Center
7 p.m. Stuttgart High School Homecoming against Crossett, Ned Mosley Stadium
October 3
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Come celebrate fall at Art-ober Fest! Arts and crafts for sale, live music, food and free children’s activities. Rotary Pocket Park, Main Street, Stuttgart, Admission is free and hosted by The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie
10 a.m. Harvest Church Pumpkin Patch, fun for all ages
October 6
5:30 p.m. Stuttgart City Council
October 7
10:30-11:30 a.m. Family Storytime, Stuttgart Public Library, 2002 S. Buerkle, Stuttgart Free! All ages welcome! Join us every Wednesday at 10:30am for stories, playtime and snacks.
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Free after-school program! Fun for the whole family! Join us every Wednesday at 3:30pm for a fun, easy craft and an after-school snack. No registration required. Stuttgart Public Library, 2002 S. Buerkle, Stuttgart
*If you have an event coming up, email dawn@era-enterprise.com or call 870-267-8274. Deadline is the Friday before paper publishes the next Thursday
Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at noon at Stuttgart Country Club
Lions/Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday at noon at Stuttgart Country Club
DeWitt City Council meets 2nd Monday at 6 p.m.
DeWitt School Board meets 2nd Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Stuttgart City Council meets 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Stuttgart School Board meets 2nd Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Stuttgart Planning Commission meets 4th Tuesday at 5:30
Arkansas County Quorum Court meets 2nd Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the DeWitt Courthouse
Concerned Citizens of DeWitt Meetings every first Wednesday at 5:30 at Deliverance Praise Center Fellowship Hall.
Outreach Children Church every third Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Deliverance Praise Center
Movie Night every fourth Saturday at 4 p.m. at Deliverance Praise Center
For more information contact Billy or Delphine Dorsey at 870-830-6558
October 2
4 p.m. Homecoming Parade, downtown Stuttgart
5 p.m. Homecoming Fish Fry, Grand Prairie Center
7 p.m. Stuttgart High School Homecoming against Crossett, Ned Mosley Stadium
October 3
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Come celebrate fall at Art-ober Fest! Arts and crafts for sale, live music, food and free children’s activities. Rotary Pocket Park, Main Street, Stuttgart, Admission is free and hosted by The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie
10 a.m. Harvest Church Pumpkin Patch, fun for all ages
October 6
5:30 p.m. Stuttgart City Council
October 7
10:30-11:30 a.m. Family Storytime, Stuttgart Public Library, 2002 S. Buerkle, Stuttgart Free! All ages welcome! Join us every Wednesday at 10:30am for stories, playtime and snacks.
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Free after-school program! Fun for the whole family! Join us every Wednesday at 3:30pm for a fun, easy craft and an after-school snack. No registration required. Stuttgart Public Library, 2002 S. Buerkle, Stuttgart
*If you have an event coming up, email dawn@era-enterprise.com or call 870-267-8274. Deadline is the Friday before paper publishes the next Thursday
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Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!