Political Campaign Signs Not Permitted on Highway Right of Ways
ALL COUNTIES | September 25, 2026
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds candidates for political office and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on highway right of way in Arkansas.
State laws permit only official directional, informational, and regulatory highway signs on state-owned highway property; the local ARDOT Area Maintenance Office removes all other signs.
“It is important to keep highway right of ways clear for the safety of both drivers and road workers,” ARDOT Director Jared Wiley said.
ARDOT personnel will remove any yard signs placed on the right of way and will contact owners of large billboard signs to remove them. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at the nearest ARDOT Area Maintenance Office.
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