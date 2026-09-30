Ricebirds Go 4 and 0
The Ricebirds travelled to play the Watson Chapel Wild Cats Friday night. In their conference opener the Ricebirds came ready to play. The Ricebirds kick off to the Wild Cats. The Ricebirds Cordero Berry tackles for a four yard loss. Three and out for the Wild Cats. The punt team comes out. Keaton Byers takes the punt back to the 40 yard line, where the Ricebirds begin their first possession. Cain Price moves his Ricebirds down the field to the 34 yard line. A penalty brings up 4th and 8. Price gets the first down but is injured on the play. An injury to his left shoulder and he would leave the game, not to return. #8 Bradley Benton comes in for Price.
Bradley to Cordero Berry to the three yard line. The next play Benton walks in for a touchdown. Parker Ellis’ PAT is good. Ricebirds strike first 7-0.
Ellis kicks off to the Wild Cats, a couple penalties and then Keaton Byers picks off the quarterback and the Ricebirds take over. Benton to Bray Minor Covington for another Ricebird touchdown. Ellis’ PAT is good. 14-0 Ricebirds.
Three and out for the Wildcats, the Birds get a piece of the punt but still start on their own 17 yard line. Price is out for the game so Benton comes back out to quarterback. On 3rd and 7, Benton connects with Kymarion Wiley who gets to the 31 yard line. Benton hands off to Tayquan Hall who takes it in for a touchdown. Ellis’ PAT is good. Ricebirds lead 21-0 with 2:37 left in the first quarter.
Watson Chapel receives the kickoff and the Birds defense has them back up to 1st and 19 on their own 26 yard line. Brilon Hogan almost picks off the ball. Then #17 Tyree Phillips does pick off the pass on the 33rd line of Watson Chapel. Benton gets picked off in the end zone as the first quarter ends. The defense holds and the Wildcats have to punt. Birds take over on the 49 yard line. Hand off to Hall who gets to the 31 yard line. A few plays later Cordero Berry takes it in for a touchdown. PAT is good. 28-0
Three and out again for the Wildcats. Ricebirds take over, the Wild Cats draw a roughing the passer penalty. Benton to Ky’marion Wiley who takes it 56 yards only to be run down at the one. Hall is taken down for a loss and Wild Cats get called for a face mask. Birds have it inside the one.and Antwon Berry takes it in for a touchdown. 35-0 Ricebirds
Wild Cats return to the 46 yard line where #60 Luke Whittenburg stoops the runner inside the Ricebird 45 with 6:24 left in the first half.
Keaton Byers gets a pick six. PAT is good. 42-0 with 5:24 left in the half.
Wild Cats have possession and Cordero Berry intercepts the ball at midfield. Penalty against the Birds, then defense digs in. It is 4th and 8 and Brilon Hogan stops the play. Ricebirds turn over on downs, 1st and 10 from the Wild Cats 23. With one second left on the clock, Parker Ellis comes in for a field goal. Ricebirds go into the half leading 45-0.
As the 2nd half begins the clock continues to run. Braxton Kirkdoffer comes in at quarterback. Kirkdoffer manages the clock well, running as much time as possible off.
Ricebirds move the ball down to the ten yard line and Kirkdoffer is picked off and it is run back to the 17 yard line. Wildcats are third and 10 from the 17 yard line and the quarterback throws out of bounds. Ricebirds take over on downs on the Watson Chapel 17 yard line. Hand off to Montavius Brooks who gets to the ten yard line. On 3rd and four Ellis comes out for another Field Goal attempt. It is good. Ricebirds are now up 48-0. Wild Cats receive the ball but J.D. Feilke stops them at the 17 yard line. Twice the Wild Cat quarterback airs the ball out only to be dropped by the receiver. The next play the receiver catches the ball but Luke Whittenburg hammers in as the clock runs out.
Coach Price said, “ I am proud of our team for going on the road and getting few penalties and forcing four turnovers in a big win.”
Go Birds!
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